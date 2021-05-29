The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

‘Virtual rally’ to denounce antisemitism unites Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is Jewish, said “antisemitism is vile, reprehensible and countering everything that America stands for.”

By BEN SALES/JTA  
MAY 29, 2021 02:09
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) hold a news conference with fellow congressional Democrats to demand that the U.S. Senate vote on the House-passed "Bipartisan Background Checks Act" passed by the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in W (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) hold a news conference with fellow congressional Democrats to demand that the U.S. Senate vote on the House-passed "Bipartisan Background Checks Act" passed by the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in W
(photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
A “virtual rally” to combat antisemitism exhibited rare agreement between the leading Republicans and Democrats in Congress on the need to fight hatred of Jews.
The Zoom event, which approximately 23,000 people attended Thursday, was held in the wake of an increase in antisemitism nationwide surrounding the recent conflict in Israel and Gaza. Jews have been assaulted and synagogues and other Jewish establishments vandalized in cities across the country.
The event, which was organized by the Anti-Defamation League as well as all four major Jewish religious movements and other leading Jewish groups, was devoid of the partisan battles that have often accompanied accusations of antisemitism in recent years. A representative for President Joe Biden touted his administration’s actions to fight hate, and Republicans mentioned a bill they’ve proposed to combat antisemitism, but neither side called out the other by name.
Instead, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (who is Jewish) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell all denounced antisemitism using largely similar messaging.
“In the last few weeks we have seen a disturbing spike in bigotry and violence against Jewish communities across the country and around the world,” Pelosi said. “This hatred is horrific and heartbreaking. We must not hesitate to call it for what it is: antisemitism.”
McCarthy vowed that “the monsters who are attacking Jewish Americans [will] face swift, durable justice.” Schumer said “antisemitism is vile, reprehensible and countering everything that America stands for.” McConnell said “the modern world knows too well what happens when this evil is met with silence.”
The event featured a roster of politicians, celebrities and religious leaders, from NBA Hall-of-Famer Ray Allen to Timothy Dolan, the Catholic archbishop of New York, who spoke while standing next to a menorah. There were representatives of organizations representing Black, Latino, Chinese, Muslim and Indian Americans, among others. Several of the speakers emphasized the need to root out all forms of hate, an approach that some have criticized for diminishing the unique problem of antisemitism.
The event recalled last year’s march against antisemitism in New York City, which drew 25,000 people to walk across the Brooklyn Bridge protesting a spate of attacks in late 2019 against Jews in the New York area. That event, despite its impetus, had an uplifting air, with loud music, people chatting with their friends and a rally following the march.
There have been smaller in-person rallies in support of Israel and against antisemitism in recent weeks as well. The energy at Thursday’s event, held remotely, was calmer and more formal. Some speakers lamented that, after years of rising antisemitism, these gatherings were still necessary.
“I wish we didn’t have to be here, rallying in defense of Jewish communities around the world and right here in our own country,” said Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida, who is Jewish. “But we do. We always do, because none of us will remain silent as Jews are intimidated, threatened, attacked and even killed because of who we are.”


Tags antisemitism Chuck Schumer Nancy Pelosi zoom Mitch McConnell
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Illegal weapons, violence in the Arab sector must be stopped - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

45 dead at Mount Meron, and still no one cares - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The wash, rinse, repeat war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel elections round five: The least bad alternative

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Did UNRWA’s Gaza director lose the plot? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by