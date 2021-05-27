The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

'Concerning rise in antisemitism' linked to IDF operation - ministry

The peak of this antisemitic activity began within the first week of fighting, after Hamas decided to shoot seven rockets at Israel's capital on Jerusalem Day.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 27, 2021 21:03
PRO-PALESTINIAN supporters protest across the street from the Israeli Consulate in New York City last week. (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
PRO-PALESTINIAN supporters protest across the street from the Israeli Consulate in New York City last week.
(photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
The Diaspora Affairs Ministry identified a "concerning rise in antisemitism" linked to the IDF's most recent operation in Gaza, according to a statement.
The ministry compiled a report by its ACMS antisemitism monitoring center noting that around 250,000 antisemitic posts were uploaded to Twitter by 80,000 users in the ten days following the IDF's decision to begin Operation Guardian of the Walls.
The ministry notes that this is a 200% increase in antisemitic posts from the previous month present on the platform.
The peak of this antisemitic activity began within the first week of fighting, after Hamas and allied terror groups in the Gaza Strip decided to shoot seven rockets at Israel's capital on Jerusalem Day.
The ministry further noted that aside from online activity, antisemitism also took in the form of pro-Palestinian demonstrators voicing their condemnation of Israel in front of synagogues and throughout Jewish communities around the world. Some of these instances turned into violent encounters.
"The wave of terror that the State of Israel has faced in recent weeks has impacted Jewish communities around the world," said Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich. "We at the Diaspora Affairs Ministry have followed the recent spike in global antisemetic attacks with the utmost concern."
There has also been an increase in "lone predator" attacks, where individuals attack Jews in a "random and unorganized manner," with the ministry noting that oftentimes there is no discernment between Jews and Israelis in incidents like these and that these acts are meant to "harm" the State of Israel regardless of nationality.
"Antisemites have latched on to the hate of Hamas to ruthlessly target Jewish communities," Yankelevich added. "It is the responsibility of nations around the world to condemn this violence and ensure the safety and security of their Jewish communities."
Paris is number one city on the list when it comes to this antisemitic hate content and activity, followed closely behind New York and Los Angeles. However, the United States leads the world with sharing the most antisemitic content, in addition to marches and protests being carried out in condemnation of Israel.
France, Germany and the United Kingdom also stood out as antisemitic flashpoints, according to the report.
Some 36% of the hate content was published in English, 21% in Arabic, 20% in French and the remainder in Spanish, German and Russian.
"The State of Israel strengthens our Jewish brothers and sisters in this trying time," Yankelovich concluded. "Just as Jewish communities have risen up to defend Israel's right to defend itself, so too do we now stand in true solidarity."


Tags Israel Gaza Hamas antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UNRWA's director spoke truth that Israeli strikes were precise- editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
JOANNA LANDAU

Israel's battle of the narrative on social media - opinion

 By JOANNA LANDAU
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

Israel's Education Ministry, schools need to strengthen trust - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Gershon Baskin

It's time for some hardcore realism on both sides: Israelis & Palestinians

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by