'Concerning rise in antisemitism' linked to IDF operation - ministry

The Diaspora Affairs Ministry identified a "concerning rise in antisemitism" linked to the IDF's most recent operation in Gaza, according to a statement.The ministry compiled a report by its ACMS antisemitism monitoring center noting that around 250,000 antisemitic posts were uploaded to Twitter by 80,000 users in the ten days following the IDF's decision to begin Operation Guardian of the Walls.pro-Palestinian demonstrators voicing their condemnation of Israel in front of synagogues and throughout Jewish communities around the world. Some of these instances turned into violent encounters."The wave of terror that the State of Israel has faced in recent weeks has impacted Jewish communities around the world," said Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich. "We at the Diaspora Affairs Ministry have followed the recent spike in global antisemetic attacks with the utmost concern."There has also been an increase in "lone predator" attacks, where individuals attack Jews in a "random and unorganized manner," with the ministry noting that oftentimes there is no discernment between Jews and Israelis in incidents like these and that these acts are meant to "harm" the State of Israel regardless of nationality.The ministry notes that this is a 200% increase in antisemitic posts from the previous month present on the platform.The peak of this antisemitic activity began within the first week of fighting, after Hamas and allied terror groups in the Gaza Strip decided to shoot seven rockets at Israel's capital on Jerusalem Day.The ministry further noted that aside from online activity, antisemitism also took in the form of
"Antisemites have latched on to the hate of Hamas to ruthlessly target Jewish communities," Yankelevich added. "It is the responsibility of nations around the world to condemn this violence and ensure the safety and security of their Jewish communities."Paris is number one city on the list when it comes to this antisemitic hate content and activity, followed closely behind New York and Los Angeles. However, the United States leads the world with sharing the most antisemitic content, in addition to marches and protests being carried out in condemnation of Israel.France, Germany and the United Kingdom also stood out as antisemitic flashpoints, according to the report.Some 36% of the hate content was published in English, 21% in Arabic, 20% in French and the remainder in Spanish, German and Russian."The State of Israel strengthens our Jewish brothers and sisters in this trying time," Yankelovich concluded. "Just as Jewish communities have risen up to defend Israel's right to defend itself, so too do we now stand in true solidarity."