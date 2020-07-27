Walmart shoppers wear swastika face masks to protest Biden – watch

Police officers in Marshall, Minnesota were called to a local Walmart on Saturday after hearing reports that two shoppers were wearing face masks with swastikas on them, the Star Tribune reported.The incident went viral on social media after one shopper, Raphaela Mueller filmed the shoppers, a man and a woman, as others confronted them.
The two shoppers wore the masks in order to protest the state's laws requiring people to wear masks, which had gone into effect that day."You're sick, you can't be an American and wear that mask," Mueller said, while the woman posed and held up her middle fingers.The woman insisted she wasn't a Nazi, but was "trying to warn about what's happening to America."“If you vote for [Joe] Biden, you’re going to be living in Nazi Germany,” the woman told Mueller.Another shopper replied with “You’re literally wearing a Nazi flag right now,” while Mueller stated “We literally had a f**king war over this. The Nazis lost. Please don’t wear those masks.”The woman, frustrated, replied that the Walmart shoppers “aren’t getting it,” adding that “I’m trying to tell you: If you vote for Biden, you’re going to have socialism.”The two were hit with trespass notices by police, and were warned they would be arrested if they returned.The incident was particularly sensitive for Mueller, who is the vicar of a parish in southwest Minnesota. born and raised in Germany, Mueller wrote on Facebook about her great-grandmother, who had fought in resistance efforts against the Nazis.“It’s been shown that, biologically, trauma passes down through the generations in your DNA,” she said. “My immediate physical reaction was nausea and wanting to cry, so I can’t imagine what that must feel like for other people who lost family members in the Holocaust.”She added: “Let me make this abundantly clear once and for all – THE SWASTIKA IS A HATE SYMBOL AND YOU DO NOT FLY THE FLAG, YOU DO NOT WEAR THE SYMBOL ANYWHERE ON YOUR BODY, YOU DO NOT USE OR DEFEND THIS SYMBOL, EVER. END OF STORY.”
Edit, since this is going much further than I thought it would (and the trolls and haters are starting to roll in): I was born and raised in Germany, and I grew up hearing about my great-grandmother who fought in the underground against the first wave of Nazis in the 1930s and 40s. Let me make this abundantly clear once and for all - THE SWASTIKA IS A HATE SYMBOL AND YOU DO NOT FLY THE FLAG, YOU DO NOT WEAR THE SYMBOL ANYWHERE ON YOUR BODY, YOU DO NOT USE OR DEFEND THIS SYMBOL, EVER. END OF STORY.Posted by Raphaela Mueller on Saturday, July 25, 2020
The two shoppers wore the masks in order to protest the state's laws requiring people to wear masks, which had gone into effect that day."You're sick, you can't be an American and wear that mask," Mueller said, while the woman posed and held up her middle fingers.The woman insisted she wasn't a Nazi, but was "trying to warn about what's happening to America."“If you vote for [Joe] Biden, you’re going to be living in Nazi Germany,” the woman told Mueller.Another shopper replied with “You’re literally wearing a Nazi flag right now,” while Mueller stated “We literally had a f**king war over this. The Nazis lost. Please don’t wear those masks.”The woman, frustrated, replied that the Walmart shoppers “aren’t getting it,” adding that “I’m trying to tell you: If you vote for Biden, you’re going to have socialism.”The two were hit with trespass notices by police, and were warned they would be arrested if they returned.The incident was particularly sensitive for Mueller, who is the vicar of a parish in southwest Minnesota. born and raised in Germany, Mueller wrote on Facebook about her great-grandmother, who had fought in resistance efforts against the Nazis.“It’s been shown that, biologically, trauma passes down through the generations in your DNA,” she said. “My immediate physical reaction was nausea and wanting to cry, so I can’t imagine what that must feel like for other people who lost family members in the Holocaust.”She added: “Let me make this abundantly clear once and for all – THE SWASTIKA IS A HATE SYMBOL AND YOU DO NOT FLY THE FLAG, YOU DO NOT WEAR THE SYMBOL ANYWHERE ON YOUR BODY, YOU DO NOT USE OR DEFEND THIS SYMBOL, EVER. END OF STORY.”