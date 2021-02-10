Washington synagogue, Holocaust memorial vandalized with swastikas

The vandalism appears to have been perpetrated by a single culprit, with Temple Beth Shalom's security cameras having caught the masked culprit in the act, according to The Spokesman-Review citing Spokane police, who are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

The police added that the suspect was wearing a red mask and sunglasses, blue jeans, black boots, a dark hooded jacket, black gloves and a dark beanie-style stocking cap.

“This action is reprehensible,” Spokane police chief Craig Meidl said in a statement, according to the Spokesman-Review. “There is no place for hate-mongering in our community. SPD takes this crime very seriously and is committed to doing everything possible to arrest the person or persons responsible. We will always stand with those who are the target of hate and bigotry.”

In a statement, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward also condemned the vandalism.

Spokane, she said, according to The Spokesman-Review, is “a community that welcomes different faiths and protects the ability of people to practice those beliefs safely and freely in their places of worship. The symbols and writings are disgusting and desecrate a place of worship and a memorial to those whose lives were lost during a hateful time in world history,” adding that such hate "will never be tolerated."

In a statement released on their Facebook page, Temple Beth Shalom expressed their anger and sadness with the incident, but added that “[We] also grieve that members of our society carry such hatred.”

However, they added that “We remain vigilant in our fight to protect everyone’s right to religious freedom and tolerance,” the post said. “We will not let these events deter us from living as Jews in our society.”



We cannot allow this hate to ever become normalized. Yesterday, Temple Beth Shalom in Spokane was vandalized with swastikas in a disgusting act of antisemitism. We are in close contact with the synagogue and law enforcement to provide any support we can.We cannot allow this hate to ever become normalized. pic.twitter.com/I44pIFMWZK February 9, 2021 "We are in close contact with the synagogue and law enforcement to provide any support we can," the ADL said. "We cannot allow this hate to ever become normalized." This was not the first time Temple Beth Shalom had been the victim of antisemitism. In 2014, local CBS-affiliate KREM reported that the synagogue was vandalized with swastika graffiti on Yom Kippur. The Anti-Defamation League shared an image of the vandalization over Twitter and condemned the incident, dubbing it "a disgusting act of antisemitism ."