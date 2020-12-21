On December 9, in Belgium, four men who took control of a train’s public address system to threaten a bombing of the vehicle between the cities of Antwerp and Mechelen, unless the "cancer Jews to get off the train".

“Attention, attention,” the men said in Flemish, “the cancer Jews need to leave the train now or we’ll blow you all up,” witnesses said.

Notably, Mechelen is the city that Nazis and their collaborators used as an internment and dispatch station for Jews whom they sent to be murdered in Poland.

In reaction to this, the Union of Belgium’s Jewish Students (UEJB) took action and broadcasted the following message on Thursday evening in several national trains via interphones and portable megaphones:

“On Wednesday, December 9, four individuals took control of the intercom of a train connecting Antwerp and Mechelen in order to order, and I quote them, "[remove] cancer Jews to get of the train."

"In reaction to that, we would like to wish the Jews , but also all the other people present on this train who are discriminated against on the basis of their culture, their religion, their gender, their sexual orientation or their skin color, an excellent journey on board the SNCB trains (the National railway company of Belgium)."

At the time of the incident, the security personnel on the train failed to locate the perpetrators, according to Michael Freilich, a Belgian-Jewish lawmaker who has looked into and filed parliamentary questions about the incident to the Transportation Ministry.