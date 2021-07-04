White supremacists march through Philadelphia

"Patriot Front," a white supremacist group based out of Texas, marched in front of Philadelphia City Hall Saturday night, according to NBC Philadelphia.
The men wore a uniform of khakis, blue shirts, tan hats and white face coverings. They waved flags with insignias on them.
In an interview with 6abc, Philadelphia police officer Michael Crum stated that "they started engaging with citizens of Philadelphia, who were none too happy about what they were saying. These males felt threatened, and at one point somebody threw a smoke bomb to cover their retreat, and they literally ran away from the people of Philadelphia."
This same group has previously marched through Washington's National Mall in February. The Southern Poverty Law Center defines them as a hate group that formed after the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August of 2017.
