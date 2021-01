Nissenkorn will be replaced by the next candidate on the combined Blue and White/Yesh Atid list, Yesh Atid candidate Valdimir Beliak.

Former justice minister Avi Nissenkorn handed in his resignation to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin on Sunday. Nissenkorn, who resigned from his post as justice minister on Wednesday, left Blue and White to run with Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai's new Israelis Party in the March 23 elections.