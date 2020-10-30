World's largest Imams NGO adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism

The GIC is the world’s first and largest international non-governmental body of Muslim religious leaders from all Islamic Denominations and Schools of thought, with a rapidly growing number of over 1000 members worldwide,

The Global Imams Council (GIC) adopted on Thursday the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism, becoming the first Imams Council in the world to do so, just a few days after Albania , the first Muslim-majority country to adopt the definition.The GIC is the world’s first and largest international non-governmental body of Muslim religious leaders from all Islamic Denominations and Schools of thought, with a rapidly growing number of over 1000 members worldwide, according to its website. In an historic move, the GIC's Governing Board Senior Imams Committee and Advisory Committee passed on Monday an unanimous vote to adopt the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism.

"We live in a time of rising antisemitism and terrorist attacks, which makes our responsibility as faith leaders greater, and even greater as Imams," GIC's members stated, adding that they are "the first Imams Council in history to invite a Rabbi to become a permanent member to its Interfaith board."

The IHRA definition adopted is as follows: "Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities."

The adoption of the IHRA definition, that took effect on Thursday, will be binding on all current and future members of the GIC, including all affiliate mosques, centers, institutes and organizations operated by the Imams of this council worldwide.

“The Global Imams Council is determined to strengthen the bridges of peace between Islam and all religions. We respect the beliefs and emotions of all people, and this is what makes us different from the Islamist extremists who have tarnished the image of our religion," GIC President Imam al-Budairi stated.

"We understand the importance of clerical presence in these peace developments, and we thank the Office of the US Department of State’s Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism for this opportunity to create positive change.”

"Our Council takes this opportunity to applaud the Muslim majority Albanian Parliament on adopting the IHRA definition of Antisemitism and becoming the first Muslim majority country to formally adopt the definition, and we invite leading organizations of the Muslim world and all other Imams Councils to adopt the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism and all examples underneath it," al-Budairi continued.

The definition agreed by the IHRA, an inter-governmental organization including dozens of member countries, is an internationally agreed classification of antisemitism, that was already adopted by not less than 34 countries.