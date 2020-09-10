The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Yard sign stolen and vandalized with vile hate speech in Florida

Written on the back in pencil were the words “F**k” and the N-word.

By SAMANTHA TAYLOR  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2020 02:50
A sign reading "In this home, we believe love is love, science is real, Black Lives Matter, no human is illegal, kindness is everything." (photo credit: SAMANTHA TAYLOR)
A sign reading "In this home, we believe love is love, science is real, Black Lives Matter, no human is illegal, kindness is everything."
(photo credit: SAMANTHA TAYLOR)
If there were a theme for my family’s quarantine, it would likely be “projects.” The five of us — my husband, me and our three kids, ages 6, 12 and 15 — have done dozens and dozens of projects, both big and small, over the past five-plus months.
We have painted nearly every wall in the house that needed painting, planted a vegetable garden in the backyard and scanned every single photograph in our house. In early July, we decided to make a sign. My husband had seen several examples of a popular sign online: “In This House We Believe Love Is Love, Science Is Real, Black Lives Matter, No Human Is Illegal, and Kindness Is Everything.” We worked together to make the sign just like we wanted it — I used my vinyl-cutting machine to create the letters, our 6-year-old picked out the colors (rainbow, of course), and my engineer husband laid them out with exact precision. It took us a few hours to make our masterpiece, which we proudly displayed in our yard.
We never could have guessed that several weeks later it would lead to a hate crime.
We live in a conservative county in Florida, and to be honest, we were pretty certain someone would eventually steal the sign. For that very reason we pointed one of our security cameras directly at our front lawn. Still, we wanted to do something to show our support as the Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum, and we felt that broadcasting our views to our neighbors was a good place to start.
But then, last Sunday, I got a call from my neighbor. She and her husband had been on a morning walk. About half a mile away, they had spotted a sign at the entrance to another neighborhood with hate speech on it. When they picked up the sign to dispose of it — so that others, particularly children, wouldn’t have to see it — they realized the hateful message was scrawled on the back of our sign. She told me that she had placed it on our driveway and warned me that I was not going to be happy.
She was right. I went outside and picked up our beautiful sign. Written on the back in pencil were the words “F**k” and the N-word. I started to physically shake. I brought the sign inside and showed it to my husband. We were absolutely stunned.
At first, I did what every good Jewish girl does in a shocking situation: I called my mother. She advised me to call the police. Then I did what every good Jewish daughter does: I questioned my mother’s advice and called a friend. My friend works in the police field and she agreed with my mom. This was theft, vandalism and hate speech — and the police needed to know.
Then we remembered — THE CAMERA!
We ran to the camera, grabbed the SD card and popped it into our computer. There it was, at 3:20 a.m.: A white minivan pulls up, with intention, in front of our house. A young white man (we are guessing he’s a teenager) jumps out of the car, grabs the sign and yells the N-word at the top of his lungs. He barely makes it back inside the van before his female driver speeds away. The license plate was not readable.
Watching this, I started shaking again. My husband and I called the police. While we waited for them to arrive, we gathered the children to tell them what had happened. We explained that someone had taken our beautiful sign in the middle of the night, and those people chose to write something very hateful against Black people on the sign and put it in the ground about half a mile away. We told them the police were coming, and they shouldn’t be worried, and that it is our duty as good citizens to report behavior like this, and even if they never catch the people who did this, we will have done the right thing.
About 30 minutes later, two police officers came — one happened to be female and African-American. I was honestly relieved because I was worried that this wouldn’t be taken seriously. I made sure my 6-year-old met the police officers and thanked them. The officers said there wasn’t much they could do because the car wasn’t identifiable. They said we could file a report anyway to have it on the record in case something like this happened again, which we chose to do.
Our home is on a cul-de-sac at the end of a mile-long road. No one just came by this sign accidentally at 3 a.m. — someone saw the sign and decided that it was so offensive to them that they were going to come and steal it in the middle of the night. That’s scary.
We live in a quiet suburb tucked away halfway between Daytona Beach and Disney World in Orlando. Nothing much happens here when it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement. When we watch TV and see unspeakable racism, and we see rallies and protests, it seems so far away. But when it happens in your front yard, it makes it very real.
Initially we hesitated to post about this incident on social media, and we shied away from talking to reporters when approached. But, the bottom line is, our Black friends don’t have that choice: Every day they face the world as Black Americans, not knowing who will show them hatred. My husband and I realized that if we don’t show this ugliness to the world when it happens, we aren’t doing our part to support our Black friends. That just isn’t acceptable to us.
As a Jewish girl with red hair and freckles growing up in an Orlando suburb, I didn’t “look” Jewish. I could regale you with stories of anti-Semitic things I heard when no one thought there was a Jewish person around — it’s sickening how hateful people can be. I’ve learned over the years to speak up, and I want my children to learn that lesson, too: Speak up for yourself, speak up for your friends and call out racism whenever it rears its ugly head.
As for the sign, we spray-painted over the hateful message. The sign is now back in its rightful place on our lawn, but instead of hate speech, there’s a new message to any future thieves: “Smile, you are on camera.”
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.


Tags Florida antisemitism black lives matter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu should meet with Biden during his trip to the US By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu seeks to establish Israel's place among the nations - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The coronavirus chaos is caused by one person: Netanyahu - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Donald Trump disproves the Middle East doomsday predictions - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler How can Israel boost haredi higher education? By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
4 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020
5 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by