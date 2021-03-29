The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Zionism, truth & the rainbow nation: The importance of Israel advocacy

A year into the pandemic, with university students learning virtually, online expressions of antisemitism have skyrocketed.

By NOA RAMAN  
MARCH 29, 2021 20:47
Protesters take part in a demonstration outside the US Consulate General in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 15, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO)
Protesters take part in a demonstration outside the US Consulate General in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 15, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO)
I was recently reminded of my time as a student when I ran into an old friend from college in Tel Aviv. He asked if I was still “involved with Israel and that religious stuff.” Although it has been years since I studied at my tiny liberal arts university in Portland, Oregon, hearing my friend’s comment took me back to the conversations I had on campus with students on the progressive Left.
Many of these conversations were with peers who band-wagoned on misconceptions regarding Israel. As soon as I mentioned an opinion outside of what was predetermined by them to be “okay,” we stopped talking about it. However, by not engaging in genuine dialogue, we perpetuate a vicious cycle of hate. While I am no longer a college student, but I’m still deeply passionate about empowering student voices. Ironically, I happened to run into my old friend the evening before the start of the so-called “Israel Apartheid Week (IAW),” a week-long global campaign of hate that dehumanizes Israelis and often seeks to intimidate Jewish students on campus.
A few years ago at Wits University in Johannesburg, South Africa, Jewish students faced Hitler salutes, graffiti stating “F**k SAUJS [South African Union of Jewish Students]”, and “F**k Zionism.” We were told, “I would love to kill you because Jews cause problems here.” Now, a year into the pandemic, with university students learning virtually, online expressions of antisemitism have skyrocketed.
Today, I work for StandWithUs, an international nonprofit organization that is dedicated to bringing education about Israel to high schools, college campuses, and communities around the world. I have the privilege of overseeing StandWithUs’s South Africa chapter and working closely with the South African Union of Jewish Students. South African universities are often the epicenter for hatred toward Israel.
Prior to this year’s Israel Apartheid Week, SAUJS was proactive and did not wait for the hate to surface. The union is leading an incredible online campaign, focused on breaking down stereotypes of what it means to #OwnYourTruth. This is a three-week effort, dedicated to uniting students worldwide from all backgrounds toward education and owning their truth. SAUJS is taking a stand to redefine what Zionism is on campus, for students to reclaim their stories, and to expose the discriminatory Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel.

ON CAMPUS, it is far too common that the anti-Israel voices get to determine what Zionism is on behalf of Jewish students without consulting them. It is the right of the Jewish students to define their own identity in the same way as every other group on campus.
Zionism is the fundamental and intrinsic right of the Jewish people to self-determination in their indigenous homeland.
Many college students in the US, South Africa and elsewhere care deeply about human rights and are conscious of the world we live in, both globally and locally. Anti-Israel groups often exploit these positive values as a way to isolate and ostracize Israel and those who support its right to exist. As such, some students come to understand Israel through false or misleading narratives about the Jewish state. In order for us to overcome such misconceptions, we must be proactive.
In June, it will be three years since I moved to Israel. I work professionally to educate students from around the world about Israel, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Experiencing the daily reality of living in the heart of the conflict has led to more open and honest conversations. I talk to students from bomb shelters, historical sites and security zones, which adds a tangible sense of reality to the conversation. We discuss the existential threats Israel faces and the personal stories of those who live in the region passed down from generation to generation in the places where history is unfolding, right in front of our eyes.
We may not be able to get through to the small but shrill number of BDS activists, but when it comes to the rest of the population, we must listen to other people, engage in dialogue, and understand where they are coming from. We must put aside our egos, assume that the individual we are speaking to means well, and give respect. This is the only way to move forward as a people. The first step, which will is currently unfolding on campuses, is to #OwnYourTruth.
The writer is director of StandWithUs South Africa and of international delegations at StandWithUs Israel.


Tags Tel Aviv south africa apartheid antisemitism israel advocacy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Abbas supporting the State of Israel is his coalition insurance - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS
Lev Stesin

Middle East needs to think globally, but unite locally - opinion

 By LEV STESIN

Can Israel avoid a fifth election? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Political spins and positive spins

 By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by