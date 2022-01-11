Alesker hassidic dynasty grand rabbi dies age 79 in Brooklyn

Rabbi Yizchok Ashkenazi, the head (grand rabbi or admor ) of the Alesker hassidim, has passed away at the age of 79, haredi media outlets reported.

The Brooklyn-based admor had suffered from deteriorating health for many years after suffering a stroke around 20 years ago, according to Boro Park 24. This has resulted in him living in "pain and suffering," as haredi news outlet Kikar Hashabbat described.

He had managed to attend his granddaughter's wedding a month ago, but his condition began to seriously worsen over the past two weeks, reports stated.

Ashkenazi had influenced many people in his home of Boro Park, Brooklyn and was well-known in the community. He had created a yeshiva in nearby Williamsburgh, Lev Somei'ach-Alesk, and used it to transform the entire area, according to Boro Park 24.

His funeral is set to take place at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Alesker beit midrash in Brooklyn, according to Boro Park 24.

This is a developing story.