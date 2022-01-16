Festive Tu Bishvat celebration in the UAE

The anniversary celebrations marking the establishment of the only Jewish Educational Campus in the UAE, which educates some 100 children from the local Jewish community, were attended by senior officials from Israel and the UAE, KKL-JNF , and the leader of the Jewish community, UAE Rabbi Levi Duchman.

The Jewish Educational Campus in the United Arab Emirates marked one year since its establishment, with a festive celebration taking place on Tu Bishvat . The festive event was held in cooperation with the KKL-JNF, in the presence of Israel’s first Consul General in Dubai Ilan Sztulman, KKL-JNF Managing Director of the Israeli Pavilion Expo 2020 Nave Shachar, and the leader of the Jewish community and Rabbi to the UAE, Rabbi Levi Duchman.

During the celebrations, attended by the children of the campus and their parents, representatives of the KKL-JNF planted a tree within the educational campus. KKL-JNF Managing Director of the Israeli Pavilion Expo 2020, Nave Shachar: “We are excited to plant a tree within the Jewish Educational Campus in the UAE for future generations. KKL-JNF promotes cooperation with the government of the UAE, striving for environmental development and fighting climate change. Today’s event symbolizes these excellent relations, and we trust that we will continue this cooperation in mutual benefit.”

Rabbi to the UAE, Rabbi Levy Duchman, gave a blessing to the guests and the students of the campus and their families: “We have decided to mark the first anniversary of our Jewish Educational Campus, the only educational facility across the UAE, together with KKL-JNF, as a symbol to our commitment and rooted connection to our growing community here. We have thankfully received a warm and special welcome from Emirati leadership, which much supports our community, and we are grateful for this important support - as we continue to work in order to enable every Jew living, visiting and working in the UAE to lead a full Jewish life.”

Since 2014, the growing Jewish community in the UAE has enjoyed various Jewish institutions and community services established by Rabbi to the UAE, Rabbi Levi Duchman, through Jewish UAE, the local organization he founded for this purpose. The Jewish community and the many Jewish visitors are free to lead a Jewish life in the UAE, with the help of the many Jewish facilities and services – the community’s synagogues in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the unique Jewish Education Campus which encompasses a kindergarten, a Hebrew school and a youth club serving some 100 children in ages 1-16 years, the organization’s government-certified Kashrut, business networking and relocations services and more, all in a remarkable collaboration with the Emirati leadership.