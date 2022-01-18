The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Texas synagogue hostage: 'Words do have consequences'

Jeffrey Cohen, who described the 11-hour ordeal in detail, said he does not "forgive" the attacker.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: JANUARY 18, 2022 23:34

Updated: JANUARY 18, 2022 23:46
Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Shelby Tauber)
Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Shelby Tauber)
One of the four people held hostage at a Texas synagogue shared a message on Tuesday, rebuking antisemitic rhetoric. 
On an “MSNBC Reports” broadcast, Congregation Beth Israel hostage Jeffrey Cohen joined Chris Jansing to speak out about his experience during the 11-hour standoff in Colleyville, Texas and explain how he and the other hostages, two fellow congregants and their rabbi, Charlie Cytron-Walker, managed to escape safely.
Cohen told Jansing he doesn’t “forgive” the attacker. 
Cohen added: “He bought into these tropes. He was not your typical attacker who came in and I just want to kill all the Jews. That was not him. He came to the Jews because he bought into these very dangerous stories that the Jews control the world, and the Jews control the government, and the banks, and the media. And we as good people and we as patriotic Americans we need to challenge those things when we hear them. Because these words do have consequences.”
In an initial statement on Saturday, a special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas field office, said the hostage-taker was focused on an issue “not specifically related to the Jewish community” — a claim that confused and angered many Jewish leaders.
On Sunday, the FBI walked back their statement, calling the Colleyville hostage crisis “a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted.”
Describing his experience during the 11-hour ordeal, Cohen said:  “I had my phone next to me and I dialed 911 and I turned it over so that the screen was down so he wouldn't see it. He was calling for us to come to the back. So I exited the row of chairs that I was in and I moved a little bit towards him, but I very strategically positioned myself in the line to get to the exits. That's one of the things that they teach you in these courses and why they're so important is to always know where your exits are and be prepared to run in that order.”
Cytron-Walker also made a press appearance, telling CBS that the community will definitely be going back to the synagogue. 
Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker. (credit: JTA) Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker. (credit: JTA)
"We've experienced great difficulty and challenge as a people, and at the same time, we've experienced great resilience," he said. "[Going back to the synagogue] won't be an easy thing, but it's a really important thing. A synagogue is a house of assembly where we gather as a community and pray together."
He described how the gunman, identified as Malik Faisal Akram, knocked on the synagogue doors, posing as someone looking for shelter.
"When I took him in, I stayed with him," he recounted. "Making him tea was an opportunity to talk to him, and I didn't hear anything suspicious. Some of his story didn't quite add up, but that's not necessarily an uncommon thing."
During prayer, Akram turned on the people present in the synagogue. 
"I heard a click, and it could have been anything, but it turned out to be his gun," said Cytron-Walker.
The congregation had gone through courses with the FBI, Colleyville Police Department and Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to learn how to handle emergency situations involving guns.
After close to 11 hours of the standoff, with one hostage released earlier, Cytron-Walker recalled that he saw an opportunity to get himself and the other two men left with him to safety, and he took it.
"The last hour or so of the standoff, he wasn't getting what he wanted. It didn't look good, it didn't sound good and we were terrified," Cytron-Walker continued. When I saw an opportunity where he wasn't in a good position, I made sure that the two gentlemen who were still with me were ready to go - the exit wasn't too far away - I told them to go, I threw a chair at the gunman, and I headed for the door, and all three of us were able to get out without a single shot being fired."
Ariella Marsden contributed to this report. 


Tags antisemitism hostage Colleyville synagogue
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu should take the plea deal - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is a colonialist movement - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The loss of governability - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yohanan Plesner

Israel’s governmental institutions must be strengthened - opinion

 By YOHANAN PLESNER
Noa Zilberman

Why your soft skills are your strongest skills

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by