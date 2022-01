Who owns this Nazi-looted Pissarro? US Supreme Court to decide

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

United States Supreme Court (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

After the Second World War, Lilly Neubacher Cassirer spent years looking for the painting in vain. She accepted $13,000 in reparation payments from the German government when she concluded that the painting must have been lost or destroyed. However, she never gave up her right to search for and claim the painting if it was found, according to The Guardian. The painting went from owner to owner before being purchased by Baron Hans Heinrich Thyssen-Bornemisza of Lugano, Switzerland, in 1976. The painting was one of 775 works the baron sold to Spain for more than $300 million in the early nineties.Lilly’s grandson Claude discovered the painting at the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in Madrid, Spain, in 2000. When he requested that the museum return it to him in California, they refused to do so. After the Spanish court denied his request for the painting's return, he sued in his home state of California, thereby setting off the legal battle that continues to this day. Claude's son David continued the fight after Claude passed away in 2010.“This has been three generations of the Cassirer family trying to take back what is theirs,” stated the family’s attorney, Stephen Zack, of the US law firm Boies Schiller Flexner. Although no one denies the fact that the painting came to the museum as stolen property, there has not been a conclusive decision as to whether the present-day owner of the painting can be determined by Spanish or Californian law. Spanish law identifies ownership as six years of uninterrupted possession . Moreover, the Spanish court applied a local law where the burden is higher on victims to prove that the foundation should have known the painting had been stolen, according to CNN. Given that the painting traveled across the world and from owner to owner, this is a difficult claim to prove. However, under California law, someone cannot lay a viable claim to a stolen piece of property, according to Zack.A California court ruled that the ownership of the painting fell under Spanish law in 2015 – a ruling that was upheld by an appeals court in 2020. Unsatisfied with this verdict, the Cassirer family continued to sue, and the case subsequently made it to the US Supreme Court. The lower courts did, however, criticize Spain for being unwilling to relinquish the stolen painting.