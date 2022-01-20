The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Texas synagogue terrorist said he was 'opening door' for attacks on US

"We're coming to f$%&ing America...We'll give them f$#&ing war," Malik Faisal Akram told his brother in a recorded call.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 20, 2022 00:53
An armored law enforcement vehicle is seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US January 15, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Shelby Tauber)
An armored law enforcement vehicle is seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US January 15, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Shelby Tauber)
"I'm opening the doors for every youngster to enter America and f&$% with them," said Malik Faisal Akram, the terrorist who held four people hostage in a Colleyville synagogue earlier this week, in a recording of a call between him and his brother, Gulbar, published by the Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday.
In the recorded call, Akram can be heard telling his brother that he demanded that Pakistani Al-Qaeda-affiliated Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year prison sentence for multiple felonies, be released and brought to him.
"I've told them I'll release these four guys, I'll come on the yard, I'll have a toe to toe with you. Shoot me dead, shoot her (Siddiqui) dead because I'm dead and she's dead, she's 84 years, right?"
"They come into our f&%$ing countries, rape our women and f$%# our kids and we can't come in their countries and fuck with them?" shouted Akram, referring to the Taliban and the US's war in Afghanistan. "I'm setting the precedent today...you're not gonna get away with it any more, even if they don't release Dr. Aafia, who gives a f$%&?"
Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, where four hostages were held. (credit: JTA) Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, where four hostages were held. (credit: JTA)
"I'm in a synagogue, I've got four beautiful guys, Jewish guys with me. I'm bombed up, I've got f&%$ing every ammunition. I've only been here two weeks and I've got them all at gunpoint," added the terrorist. "They let James Foley die and they didn't release her, but guess what? Maybe they'll have compassion for f&$%ing Jews."
Throughout the call, Akram repeated that he was trying to "die a martyr" and decried the US's military actions abroad.
"I've come to die. I promised my brother when I watched him on that death bed that I will go down as a martyr, I'll let no motherf*&%ers suppress me," said Akram in the recording published by the Jewish Chronicle. "I'm opening the doors for every f&$%ing youngster in England to know live your f%$&ing life bro, you f%$&ing coward. We're coming to f$%&ing America...We'll give them f$#&ing war.
For over 10 hours on Saturday, Akram held Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, the spiritual leader of the synagogue, and three others hostage in the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday. 
Cytron-Walker told CBS that Akram showed up at the synagogue posing as someone looking for shelter, before he pulled a gun on the spiritual leader and began holding the four hostage. One of the four was eventually released by Akram and the other three were able to escape after Cytron-Walker threw a chair at Akram.
Akram, 44, was from Blackburn, located north of Manchester in the United Kingdom. The Blackburn Muslim Community published a statement on Facebook, saying that he was the son of Mohammed Malik Akram and had four brothers, including one who passed away in October.
The community also shared a statement by Gulbar. "We are absolutely devastated as a family," he wrote. "We can’t say much now as their is an ongoing FBI investigation. We would like to say that we as a family do not condone any of his actions and would like to sincerely apologize wholeheartedly to all the victims involved in the unfortunate incident."
Gulbar stated that Akram was suffering from mental health issues and claimed, in contrast to official accounts, that the hostages had been released and not rescued by police. There was nothing the family could have said to him or done that would have convinced him to surrender, he said.
"We would also like to add that any attack on any human being be it a Jew, Christian or Muslim etc. is wrong and should always be condemned," Gulbar said. "It is absolutely inexcusable for a Muslim to attack a Jew or for any Jew to attack a Muslim, Christian, Hindu vice versa etc. etc."
In 2001, Akram was banned from appearing in courts in Northgate, England, in 2001 for threatening and abusing staff and allegedly telling a court usher that he wished the usher had died on one of the planes in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
A 2001 article by the Lancashire Telegraph reported the ban only 11 days after the World Trade Center was hit.
While Akram denied the allegations against him, a letter sent to him by then-deputy justice clerk Peter Wells called Akram a menace and detailed his abuse of court staff and especially quoted him telling the court usher, "You should have been on the F***ing plane."


Tags Terrorism afghanistan Colleyville synagogue
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel Police must be investigated for using NSO's Pegasus - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

An appeal to Mandelblit - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Sarah Kass

Don't let Elizabeth Holmes make bad blood for entrepreneurs

 By SARAH KASS
Gil Troy

Open letter to Officer N., the 'friendly' firer - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

BDS is a colonialist movement - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by