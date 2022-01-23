The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Following antisemitic Colleyville attack, bipartisan senators push for security grant

A bipartisan group of senators is pushing to increase the funding of the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) following the antisemitic attack in Colleyville, Texas.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: JANUARY 23, 2022 21:04
The attack on a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, will be on the minds of congregants across the country this Saturday as they gather for services. (photo credit: DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES)
The attack on a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, will be on the minds of congregants across the country this Saturday as they gather for services.
(photo credit: DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES)

WASHINGTON – a week after the antisemitic attack on Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, a bipartisan group of senators is pushing to increase the funding of the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP).

The program allows houses of worship and other nonprofits at risk to apply for grants of up to $100,000 each. The money can be used for security measures such as fences, cameras, stronger doors and the hiring of personnel.

In recent years, the program’s budget was increased several times due to the rise in antisemitism across the US. In 2019, Congress approved an increase in the security grants by 50% from $60m. to $90m.

The project’s current budget is $180 million annually, and Jewish organizations have been lobbying Congress to increase it to $360m.

US Senators Rob Portman (R-OH), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), James Lankford (R-OK), Gary Peters (D-MI), and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) sent a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee requesting that the program be “adequately funded” to “meet the needs of at-risk organizations this fiscal year.”

A law enforcement vehicle is parked at a school in the area where a man believed to have taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Shelby Tauber)A law enforcement vehicle is parked at a school in the area where a man believed to have taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Shelby Tauber)

“This weekend, another attack occurred on a faith-based institution, in what the FBI is calling a “terrorism-related” matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted,” the senators wrote. “This attack underscores how extremists pose a threat to the Jewish community and to other religious, racial, and ethnic groups.”

Saturday’s armed hostage event at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, could have ended tragically, they added. “It was one of many incidents reported this past year of racially and ethnically motivated violence that continues to target faith and community-based organizations, including shootings, arsons, bombings, assaults, and property damage,” their letter reads.

 “It crystalized how difficult it is for law enforcement to detect and prevent these threats before they occur, and it raised potential questions about our mechanisms to vet individuals coming to the United States who may do our citizens harm.”

They went on to say that the enormity and trauma of the event, “much of it live-streamed, reverberated in communities across the country and served as a catalyst to energize more extremists and terrorist groups to act in kind.”

The senators noted that the NSGP was established to support the physical security and security activities of at-risk faith-based and other nonprofit organizations, “who cannot shoulder alone the investments they require to deter, detect and prevent violent extremist attacks from happening in their communities.”

“For this reason, and in recognition of the increased threat environment under which these organizations must navigate, we respectfully encourage you to appropriately fund NSGP in Fiscal Year 2022,” they added. “Congress should do all that it can to protect at-risk and vulnerable nonprofits from today’s increasing extremist and hate-motivated threats.”

In addition, some House members voiced support for the move as well. “For years, I have underscored how crucial the Nonprofit Security Grant Program is to keeping our communities safe,” Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) said in a statement.

“I have also pushed for additional funding for these grants, and the hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas once again illustrated how essential this need is. As I’ve said, we can never take a backseat to safety. It must always be the top priority. I am proud to have helped increase funding for this program, and I will continue fighting for even more money so that additional houses of worship and nonprofits can protect themselves from threats and attacks.”



Tags congress texas senate Islamic Antisemitism antisemitism Colleyville synagogue
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Amid Omicron, Israel must move beyond COVID-19 Green Pass - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Colleyville sounds the siren for the Knesset on danger of antisemitism - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Avidan Freedman

A different take on the NSO Group affair - opinion

 By AVIDAN FREEDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

To justify Netanyahu plea deal, public interest must be preserved - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
United Torah Judaism member Rabbi Yitzhak Pindrus at the campaign opening event of "United Torah Judaism party" in Bnei Brak on February 24, 2019.

Jewish great vision descends into petty politics - opinion

 By YITZHAK PINDRUS
Most Read
1

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
2

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.
3

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
4

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
5

COVID-19: New daily infections record of 65,259 in Israel

Israelis, some wearing masks, are seen walking in Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda market on January 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by