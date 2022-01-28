The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

VP Kamala Harris meets with Auschwitz survivor Ruth Cohen

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentlemen Douglas Emhoff met with Auschwitz survivor Ruth Cohen to discuss the importance of Holocaust education and combatting antisemitism.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 28, 2022 06:41
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a president of a vice president, and his wife US Vice President Kamala Harris, stand beside a menorah during a Hanukkah celebration at the White House in Washington, US, December 1, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a president of a vice president, and his wife US Vice President Kamala Harris, stand beside a menorah during a Hanukkah celebration at the White House in Washington, US, December 1, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff met with Auschwitz survivor Ruth Cohen to hear her story and bear witness to the atrocities of the Holocaust, according to a White House Official statement.

Harris discussed "the President's and her commitment to combatting anti-Semitism and hatred wherever it exists."

Vice President Harris also noted the "importance of staying vigilant and teaching our children the truth about the horrors of the Holocaust."

Harris and the Emhoff also met with Ruth’s granddaughter Naomi Cohen-Shields, Ruth’s husband, Ben Cohen, and Ruth’s daughter, Barbara Cohen.

Ruth Cohen was born on April 26, 1930 to Herman and Bertha Friedman in Mukachevo, Czechoslovakia. She and her family were forced into a ghetto and later deported to Auschwitz. 

Gates of Auschwitz-Birkenau (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) Gates of Auschwitz-Birkenau (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

"Starting in '38, when Hitler cut Czechoslovakia up, almost immediately, my dad's business was taken away. And in '44, as soon as Hitler marched into Budapest, we were told to leave our houses and go to a ghetto", Ruth said in an NPR interview last year. 

While Ruth and her sister Teresa were able to stay together, they were separated from the rest of their family.

Ruth was imprisoned in many concentration camps until she and her sister Teresa were liberated by the United States Army in early 1945.

Ruth lost her mother, brother, cousins, and many other loved ones during the Holocaust. 



Tags Holocaust survivors Kamala Harris Holocaust Remembrance Day Holocaust education
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

NJ-Israel flight turns around after Israelis sneak into business class

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
3

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
4

Second earthquake in 24 hours felt in northern Israel

Beit She'an
5

Jeremy Corbyn barred from rejoining UK Labour Party

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts after the General Election results of the Islington North constituency were announced

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]st.com
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by