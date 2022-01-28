The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Members of the 'Jewish Taliban' Lev Tahor spotted in Bosnia - report

The members are allegedly living on the property of a member of the Republic of Srpka's National Assembly. Police say it's unconfirmed if they're in Lev Tahor, but the group has entered the Balkans.

By AARON REICH
Published: JANUARY 28, 2022 10:27
Members of Lev Tahor in Guatemala (photo credit: JORGE LOPEZ)
Members of Lev Tahor in Guatemala
(photo credit: JORGE LOPEZ)

Members of the Jewish extremist haredi cult Lev Tahor have allegedly been spotted in Bosnia and Herzegovina, having seemingly moved to the Balkan country before the end of 2021, Bosnian news outlets reported.

According to the Bosnian Service for Foreigner's Affairs, as cited by Bosnian outlet Klix.ba, there are 37 foreign nationals that seem to fit the profile of Lev Tahor members that currently live in country.

Specifically, they seem to be living on the property of Savo Vulića, a politician who is a member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska, one of the two entities inside of Bosnia and Herzegovina. 

Many residents told Bosnian media that they were concerned about the presence of who they claim are the Lev Tahor members in the area. The sect, known by many as the Jewish Taliban, is an extremist branch of ultra-Orthodox Judaism that has engaged in many controversial practices. Its members are forced to live highly regimented and isolated lives away from secular society, sometimes without access to modern medicine and healthcare. The sect has also faced numerous accusations of child abduction, rape, child abuse and underage marriages.

The cult was known to have been based in Guatemala, though it was originally based in the US and Canada, and it has recently made efforts to emigrate elsewhere, specifically to Iran. However, now they can be found in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Local residents claim to have recognized these Jews as members of Lev Tahor after seeing specific individuals who had been photographed in November 2021 at Istanbul Airport and identified in media reports as members of the sect, according to outlet Katera News.

According to the Service for Foreigners' Affairs, the group is staying in the country with the right to a visa-free stay, which can last three months. However, some locals fear the group may try to claim political asylum, according to local media reports.

In addition, aside from not properly reporting their residence, no crimes were reportedly committed by the group during their stay.

Local mayor Marinko Božović contacted the Service for Foreigners' Affairs and the Srpka Interior Ministry regarding the issue, Bosnian media reported. 

Reports indicated that Vulić said the alleged members of the sect would leave by mid-February.

Despite the allegations that these individuals are members of Lev Tahor, the East Sarajevo Police Department stated that they have no information that this is the case, according to local outlet Kurir.rs.

While it is unconfirmed if these individuals are indeed members of Lev Tahor, it would follow their recent trajectory. Since 2018, the group has tried to gain political asylum in Iran, but has faced difficulties in reaching there.

In November 2021, a group of Lev Tahor members were intercepted by Iraqi officials in the Kurdistan Region as they attempted to make their way to Iran and were deported to Turkey, which is where the photograph of the members was taken. After that, the members of the sect reportedly traveled to the nearby Balkan state of Romania.



Tags Haredi Ultra-Orthodox lev tahor cult bosnia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

NJ-Israel flight turns around after Israelis sneak into business class

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
3

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
4

Second earthquake in 24 hours felt in northern Israel

Beit She'an
5

Jeremy Corbyn barred from rejoining UK Labour Party

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts after the General Election results of the Islington North constituency were announced

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by