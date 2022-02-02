The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
NYPD arrests Brooklyn man who punched Hasidic man in the face

The victim of the Jan. 22 attack in Crown Heights was identified as a yeshiva student.

By LISA KEYS/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 02:42

Updated: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 02:43
The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force has arrested a man accused of punching a Hasidic man in the nose early on Saturday, Jan. 22 in Crown Heights.

Babyson Dumervil, a 24-year-old from Brooklyn, has been charged with assault.

In the wake of the early Shabbat morning attack — in which Dumervil allegedly crossed a street and punched a 21-year-old Hasidic man in the face at Troy Ave. and Carroll St. — the Anti-Defamation League offered up to $5,000 for information about the person responsible for the attack.

According to CrownHeights.Info, the victim was identified as a yeshiva student; his eyeglasses were broken and his face was lacerated in the unprovoked attack.

New York City police officers block hassidic men from entering a synagogue, closed due to COVID-19, in Brooklyn, in March 2020. (credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)New York City police officers block hassidic men from entering a synagogue, closed due to COVID-19, in Brooklyn, in March 2020. (credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)

Dumervil’s arrest follows the apprehension of a suspect in another high-profile antisemitic incident in Brooklyn in January: On Jan. 14, a woman approached three Jewish children in Marine Park neighborhood, spat on one child and told them: “Hitler should have killed you all.”

The following week, the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force arrested Christina Darling, 21. She faces charges of menacing and aggravated harassment — both hate crimes — as well as acting in a manner injurious to a child.



Tags new york diaspora jews antisemitism
