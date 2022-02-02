NYPD arrests Brooklyn man who punched Hasidic man in the face

The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force has arrested a man accused of punching a Hasidic man in the nose early on Saturday, Jan. 22 in Crown Heights.

Babyson Dumervil, a 24-year-old from Brooklyn, has been charged with assault.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In the wake of the early Shabbat morning attack — in which Dumervil allegedly crossed a street and punched a 21-year-old Hasidic man in the face at Troy Ave. and Carroll St. — the Anti-Defamation League offered up to $5,000 for information about the person responsible for the attack.

According to CrownHeights.Info, the victim was identified as a yeshiva student; his eyeglasses were broken and his face was lacerated in the unprovoked attack.

New York City police officers block hassidic men from entering a synagogue, closed due to COVID-19, in Brooklyn, in March 2020. (credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)

Dumervil’s arrest follows the apprehension of a suspect in another high-profile antisemitic incident in Brooklyn in January: On Jan. 14, a woman approached three Jewish children in Marine Park neighborhood, spat on one child and told them: “Hitler should have killed you all.”

The following week, the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force arrested Christina Darling, 21. She faces charges of menacing and aggravated harassment — both hate crimes — as well as acting in a manner injurious to a child.