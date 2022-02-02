The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
After delays, Deborah Lipstadt, Biden’s antisemitism monitor nominee, to get confirmation hearing

The antisemitism monitor is responsible for reporting on antisemitism overseas and pressing governments to adopt measures to mitigate antisemitism.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 02:59

Updated: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 03:02
US academic Deborah Lipstadt (C) exults 11 April 2000 the High Court in London after winning a libel case brought against her and Penguin publications by British revisionist historian David Irving. (photo credit: MARTIN HAYHOW / AFP)
US academic Deborah Lipstadt (C) exults 11 April 2000 the High Court in London after winning a libel case brought against her and Penguin publications by British revisionist historian David Irving.
(photo credit: MARTIN HAYHOW / AFP)

WASHINGTON  — Deborah Lipstadt, whose confirmation as State Department antisemitism monitor has been delayed because of her past sharp criticisms of Republicans, has secured a confirmation hearing date for next week.

The Emory University Holocaust historian will get her hearing on Feb. 8, a spokesman for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said Tuesday in an email to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Republican Sen. James Risch, the minority leader on the committee, had put a stop on advancing President Joe Biden’s nomination of Lipstadt because of her past sharp criticisms of Republicans.

Jewish groups had mounted an offense, however, arguing that filling the role was more important than ever in the wake of an attack last month on a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. The most recent appeal was from close to 100 Jewish federations and Jewish community relations councils nationwide. 

AN ARMORED law enforcement vehicle is on the scene near Congregation Beth El in Colleyville, Texas, on January 15, as a gunman held hostages inside. (credit: Shelby Tauber/Reuters) AN ARMORED law enforcement vehicle is on the scene near Congregation Beth El in Colleyville, Texas, on January 15, as a gunman held hostages inside. (credit: Shelby Tauber/Reuters)

Once the committee approves Lipstadt’s nomination, it goes to the full Senate, where Democrats, who are in the majority, are likely to confirm her. The antisemitism monitor is responsible for reporting on antisemitism overseas and pressing governments to adopt measures to mitigate antisemitism.



