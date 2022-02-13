The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukrainian Jews will have chance to leave the country - Israeli official

The Minister of Aliyah is preparing to make every effort to rescue and bring in approximately 200,000 potential Olim from Ukraine, in case of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2022 16:07

Updated: FEBRUARY 13, 2022 16:20
Israelis are seen at Ben-Gurion Airport having returned from Ukraine amid fears of a possible Russian invasion, on February 13, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Israelis are seen at Ben-Gurion Airport having returned from Ukraine amid fears of a possible Russian invasion, on February 13, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

As threats of a Russian invasion to Ukraine become more concrete, Ukraine's Jewish community members have to decide if they are interested in leaving their homeland - in assistance of Jewish organizations and the Israeli government - or stay and fight back as patriotic citizens. 

According to senior Israeli government officials, approximately 200,000 potential Olim will be able to leave Ukraine and move to Israel if they choose to do so. Of the 200,000 eligible Israeli citizens, according to Israel's Law of Return, only about 50,000 are Halachically Jewish.

In case of a Russian attack on Ukraine, Israel has a secret operation planned that includes not only rescuing them and bringing them to Israel, but also offering temporary housing etc. Details of the plans are not clear, yet all of the relevant government ministries and official organizations have been meeting regularly about creating this potential evacuation plan for many weeks. 

Aliyah and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamno-Shata told The Jerusalem Post that she has instructed the ministry to prepare for a scenario of thousands of Olim in the event of a Russian attack. "We have no way to indicate at this moment how many potential Olim will enter Israel at this point, but we need to be prepared".

When asked how many potential Ukrainian Jews are estimated to be interested in an immediate evacuation, the minister states that "It can be tens of thousands, but also just thousands". Tamano-Shatat issued a request to the Prime Minister's office to convene a discussion "on everything related to the Jews of Ukraine" she reveals.

A senior Israeli official says that even if a Ukrainian Jew wants to be released - but not in order to make Aliya - that will be possible because "the Jewish state was established in order to be a safe haven for Jews - therefore we do not differentiate between those who wish to make Aliyah to those that are just interested in saving their lives". The official added, "We know that the second the first gun is shot - we're going to be in a whole different ball game - and many more will be interested".

ALIYAH AND INTEGRATION Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata speaks at a meeting in the Knesset with the Jewish People’s Lobby in November. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) ALIYAH AND INTEGRATION Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata speaks at a meeting in the Knesset with the Jewish People’s Lobby in November. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Minister of Diaspora minister Dr. Nachman Shai wrote to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during the weekend and said: "More than 200,000 Jews live in Ukraine. The state of Israel must make every effort to help them. This is a national effort that Israel has faced in the past and is able to repeat if required". 

Former Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee MK Zvika Hauser wrote to The Jerusalem Post that in his opinion "immigrating (of Ukrainian Jews) to Israel will fundamentally change Israel's future for the better."

"Everything must be done so as not to miss the opportunity to bring them to Israel. The cabinet meeting should be devoted only to this matter".



