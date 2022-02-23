The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

For first time, Romanian officials commemorate Holocaust refugees killed in ship 80 years ago

“It’s the first time that Romania officially commemorates the Struma's tragedy on Romanian soil," said David Saranga, Israel's ambassador to Romania, who attended the event.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 02:26

Updated: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 02:29
Romanian flag. (photo credit: TIIA MONTO/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Romanian flag.
(photo credit: TIIA MONTO/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Romanian officials for the first time commemorated the victims of the sinking 80 years ago of the Struma, a ship that carried hundreds of Holocaust refugees from Romania.

The ceremony Tuesday took place in the coastal city of Constanţa in southern Romania, from which the ship set sail in 1941 with 770 refugees, including more than 100 children, aboard.

In 1942, a Red Army submarine mistook the Struma for a hostile vessel after Turkish authorities towed it away from its dock in Istanbul and left it in international waters without a working engine or an anchor. The sub torpedoed the ship, leaving only one survivor.

ROMANIAN PRESIDENT Klaus Iohannis visits the Hall of Names at Yad Vashem in 2016 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) ROMANIAN PRESIDENT Klaus Iohannis visits the Hall of Names at Yad Vashem in 2016 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

During the ceremony, which was attended by about 80 people, Romanian Rear Admiral Mihai Panait, who is the top commander of the country’s navy, and Florin Goidea, the director of the Constanţa Port, laid wreaths on the waters beside the dock from which the Struma set sail.

“It’s the first time that Romania officially commemorates the Struma’s tragedy on Romanian soil, and it’s part of the efforts of successive governments in recent years to face the past and the events of the Holocaust era, when half of the country’s Jewish community was murdered,” David Saranga, Israel’s ambassador to Romania, who also attended the event, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

In his speech, Panait, the admiral, acknowledged that historical record.

“We commemorate today not only a tragic event, but we also bring back the attention to the suffering caused by the repression of the Jews during the Second World War,” he said.

Romania was part of the Nazi-led Rome–Berlin Axis and an ally to Adolf Hitler’s Germany.

“We must react immediately to combat any form of intolerance, discrimination or racism. The best answer to such challenges is the honest and responsible education,” Panait said.

Saranga in his speech also noted the persecution of Romanian Jews by their countrymen, while inserting a dig at the British: he added that Romanian Jews would have been able to reach pre-state Israel if it were not for British Authorities’ refusal to let in the refugees, which left them stranded at the mercy of the Turks.

“For 10 weeks, Struma’s passengers had been abandoned in the port of Istanbul, because of the British Government’s refusal to allow their entry to Israel,” he said.

Saranga told the story of one of the victims, 26-year-old Isac-Itzhak Terkatin, a survivor of the vicious Iași Pogrom of June 1941, which Romanians perpetrated against their Jewish neighbors.

Terkatin “hoped to emigrate to Israel” and helped others leave before embarking the Struma despite the risks, Saranga said. “His dream as well as that of other 768 Jews perished in the abyss of indifference.”



Tags Holocaust refugees romania
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
5

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by