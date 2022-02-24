The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Lviv: 400 new applicants for Aliyah in one day

In Lviv, about 400 applied, compared to 60 up until this morning, and through the system of public inquiries, there are dozens of inquiries, most of which are from Israelis.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 22:44
In light of the escalation in Ukraine, Minister of Immigration and Absorption Pnina Tamano Shata spoke tonight with one of the Chief Rabbis of Ukraine, Rabbi Moshe Asman.

Minister Tamano Shata told Rabbi Asman that the Israeli government "is strengthening the Jewish community in Ukraine and that the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption is prepared to absorb any Jew who wishes to immigrate to Israel."

Rabbi Asman thanked the minister and raised the concerns that arose from the field during his meetings with the Jews in the communities.

The Minister told rabbi Asman that the gates of the State of Israel "are open to you, Israel is your home and the ministry will assist any Jew who wishes to make aliyah."

Earlier today, the Minister of Immigration and Absorption held a situation assessment with the participation of Minister Nachman Shai, representatives of government ministries and partners.

Israeli embassy moves from Kyiv to Lviv amid Russia-Ukraine tensions. (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY) Israeli embassy moves from Kyiv to Lviv amid Russia-Ukraine tensions. (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

The discussion presented a drastic increase in the number of applications to the Aliyah and Absorption Ministry for immigration to Israel or for Israelis seeking to return to Israel. In Lviv, about 400 applied, compared to 60 up until this morning, and through the system of public inquiries, there are dozens of inquiries, most of which are from Israelis. In Lviv, three consuls receive Israelis and local Jews. The need for an additional consul in Kishinev will be examined.



