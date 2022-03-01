The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Dozens of yeshiva students evacuated from Ukraine to Germany

The yeshiva administration decided to evacuate the students due to the conflict getting closer to Dnipro.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 12:25
Dozens of Jewish refugees arrived in Moldova; Chabad emissaries assist. (photo credit: CHABAD OF MOLDOVA)
Dozens of Jewish refugees arrived in Moldova; Chabad emissaries assist.
(photo credit: CHABAD OF MOLDOVA)

Dozens of students at a Chabad yeshiva in Dnipro, the third largest city in Ukraine, were evacuated from the city in a special operation on Monday night.

The yeshiva in Dnipro has about 60 students who are all part of the families of Chabad emissaries. Most of the students are Ukrainian, although some students are from Russia and other former-Soviet republics.

The yeshiva administration decided to evacuate the students due to the conflict getting closer to Dnipro and after sirens sounded in the city.

The students and families of staff members were able to board a train overnight to Odessa. They will travel to the Moldovan border later on Tuesday, where they will meet Chabad emissaries who will bring them into Moldova.

People walk at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. (credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS) People walk at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. (credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)

The group will then continue on to Düsseldorf, Germany where a study hall and dormitory have been prepared for them.

"We believe and pray that this war will soon end," said Chaim Bar'am, a student at the yeshiva. "I thank the yeshiva staff for this difficult journey, to allow us to continue to study Torah in peace and hope to meet again my parents who were left behind to continue Chabad activities."

"The students' parents are staying in their cities, because this is their test time. They are happier and calmer when their sons continue to study so we decided, together with the parents, to begin this long journey," said Rabbi Eli Hefer, the administrator of the yeshiva. "We are temporarily traveling to a safe shore to continue our studies and hope to soon ascend to Jerusalem the Holy City in complete redemption and if the Messiah is delayed - then return soon to the glorious compound of our glorious yeshiva in Dnipro."



Tags germany ukraine yeshiva students
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
2

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
3

After Ukraine, Russia warns Finland of 'military repercussions' if it joins NATO

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin
4

Russia, Ukraine say open to talks as combat continues outside Kyiv

Service members gather in a square during head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov's address, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine, in Grozny, Russia February 25, 2022.
5

Here's how to checkmate Putin - chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by