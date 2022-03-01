Dozens of yeshiva students evacuated from Ukraine to Germany

Dozens of students at a Chabad yeshiva in Dnipro, the third largest city in Ukraine, were evacuated from the city in a special operation on Monday night.

The yeshiva in Dnipro has about 60 students who are all part of the families of Chabad emissaries. Most of the students are Ukrainian, although some students are from Russia and other former-Soviet republics.

The yeshiva administration decided to evacuate the students due to the conflict getting closer to Dnipro and after sirens sounded in the city.

The students and families of staff members were able to board a train overnight to Odessa. They will travel to the Moldovan border later on Tuesday, where they will meet Chabad emissaries who will bring them into Moldova.

People walk at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. (credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)

The group will then continue on to Düsseldorf, Germany where a study hall and dormitory have been prepared for them.

"We believe and pray that this war will soon end," said Chaim Bar'am, a student at the yeshiva. "I thank the yeshiva staff for this difficult journey, to allow us to continue to study Torah in peace and hope to meet again my parents who were left behind to continue Chabad activities."

"The students' parents are staying in their cities, because this is their test time. They are happier and calmer when their sons continue to study so we decided, together with the parents, to begin this long journey," said Rabbi Eli Hefer, the administrator of the yeshiva. "We are temporarily traveling to a safe shore to continue our studies and hope to soon ascend to Jerusalem the Holy City in complete redemption and if the Messiah is delayed - then return soon to the glorious compound of our glorious yeshiva in Dnipro."