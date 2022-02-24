Dozens of Jewish refugees arrive in Moldova, Chabad emissaries assist

First refugees from the war in Ukraine crossed the border into Moldova at noon and arrived at the center of the Jewish community in the capital, Kishinev, headed by the state's chief rabbi, Rabbi Yosef-Yitzhak Abelsky.

Rabbi Mandy Axelrod, a Chabad emissary in the country, said: “In addition to the refugees who have already arrived, people are calling us from Ukraine saying that they want to come. It is a complex timing, especially because of the Sabbat, and it requires us to address and prepare."

"The community's general manager, Rabbi Zosha Abelsky, instructed us to prepare in advance, we bought many groceries and the preparations here are in full swing."

Chabad emissaries in Moldova, Rabbi Mendy Gotzel and Rabbi Shmuel Zalmanov, assist in the preparations for the absorption of refugees. Rabbi Zalmanov added: "According to estimates, hundreds more Jews will arrive tomorrow, most of them Israelis. We will also help with accommodation as much as we can."

Dozens of Jewish refugees arrived in Moldova; Chabad emissaries assist. (credit: CHABAD OF MOLDOVA)

Rabbi Goetzl added: "We ourselves in Moldova fear a Russian invasion, because we may be the next target. Despite everything, the Chabad emissaries remain here in prayer and hope that the war will end soon."