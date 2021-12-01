The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID: Time for Israel to consider vaccine mandate – commissioner

The emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant has renewed debate about vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2021 11:36
Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, October 3, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israel should consider all options to fight the COVID pandemic, including making the vaccine mandatory, Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Salman Zarka said Wednesday.
“I think that what happened in Austria where a lockdown was imposed only on the unvaccinated was not right, it is a problematic slippery slope,” he said when asked about the topic in an interview on 103 FM Radio. “All alternatives need to be examined, including a vaccine mandate in the State of Israel.”
Zarka also asked parents to vaccinate their children.
“The new variant is very worrisome,” Zarka noted. “Last week I said about the pediatric vaccine that we would provide all the material and information and the parents would talk to the pediatricians, think about it and make the decision that is right for them. Now I say - dear parents take all the steps but make a decision, if the variant spreads in the world, there is not much time it is better to meet it when you are vaccinated.”
A passenger tries to find a flight as several airlines have stopped flying out of South Africa, amidst the spread of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 28, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM)A passenger tries to find a flight as several airlines have stopped flying out of South Africa, amidst the spread of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 28, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM)


