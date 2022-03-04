The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Enes Kanter Freedom, Amar'e Stoudemire join YU prayer for Ukraine

NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Amar'e Stoudemire stood during a prayer for peace at a Yeshiva University game.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 4, 2022 06:41
Enes Kanter (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Enes Kanter
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Professional basketball players Enes Kanter Freedom and Amar'e Stoudemire stood in front of spectators at a Yeshiva University game during a prayer for peace in Ukraine as the country battles invading Russian forces.

Enes Kanter, who recently changed his name to Enes Kanter Freedom, wore a shirt reading "silence is violence." The NBA center, a free agent who previously played for the Boston Celtics, actively promotes human rights issues, especially on social media, recently drawing attention to the Chinese government's treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

Stoudemire, who converted to Orthodox Judaism, played for the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns as well as Hapoel Jerusalem and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

"Hashem, almighty God: we pray for protection and safety ... especially during this time when war wages in the world, [and] remember our purpose is to spread love and compassion," said the rabbi leading the prayer.

Amar'e Stoudemire attends the Pegasus World Cup Championship horse racing event in Hallandale Beach, Fla., Jan. 23, 2021. (credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for The Stronach Group) Amar'e Stoudemire attends the Pegasus World Cup Championship horse racing event in Hallandale Beach, Fla., Jan. 23, 2021. (credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for The Stronach Group)

"Through our actions we seek to exalt Your name, from the study halls and the lecture halls, both on and off the court, may we find favor in Your eyes ..."



Tags yeshiva university Amar’e Stoudemire nba Ukraine crisis
