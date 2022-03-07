The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Bennett: Israel will 'turn the world around' to aid Ukraine refugees

"The State of Israel is a refuge for Jews in distress, this is our mission," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the Ministerial Committee on Aliyah and Integration.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 7, 2022 13:16
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett seen with Jewish immigrants fleeing the war in Ukraine on a rescue flight sponsored by the IFCJ, at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on March 6, 2022. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/POOL)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett seen with Jewish immigrants fleeing the war in Ukraine on a rescue flight sponsored by the IFCJ, at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on March 6, 2022.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/POOL)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett participated today in the Ministerial Committee on Aliyah and Integration, headed by Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata.

"The consequences of the war reach everywhere, including us," Bennett said at the meeting, "We here, in the State of Israel, have so far received many hundreds of refugees, some Jews, most of them not. Naturally, the State of Israel will focus on Jewish refugees."

He added that "The State of Israel has been established as a state that is the safest place in the world for Jews, it is right at the core of the vocation, so of course, we will focus on that."

"We must make sure that those Jews who flee from places of danger are received here in the State of Israel in the best possible way; that they feel there is an open door and a warm home for them. Our internal bureaucracy must not place obstacles. We need to know how to turn the world around and cut bureaucracy to meet this historic task. We need to see how all the factors that are here are harnessed for the historic opportunity, led by Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, who is leading the efforts on the matter, together with our fellow ministers in the government."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leads a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on March 6, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/POOL)Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leads a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on March 6, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/POOL)

Bennett asked to promote two subjects: Firstly, "reach out to Jews in distress - reach out to them on the ground and make it easier for them and consolidate all efforts between government offices - which is a bureaucracy under war."

Secondly, "to absorb them here in the State of Israel in the best possible way. Absorption that they will then call their families and say 'Come because it's good here.' And this from all aspects - housing, education, employment."

The Prime Minister finally said "The State of Israel is a refuge for Jews in distress. This is our vocation. The State of Israel has done this many times in its history and we will meet this sacred task this time as well."



Tags aliyah ukraine refugees diaspora jews diaspora Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
3

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight against Ukraine - US officials

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Moscow in September.
4

Bennett concludes meeting with Putin, speaks with Zelensky

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Sochi last month.
5

Ben-Gurion Airport signals Russian plane with Ukrainian flag - watch

An Israeli flag carrier El Al Airlines plane is seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by