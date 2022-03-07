Bennett: Israel will 'turn the world around' to aid Ukraine refugees

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett participated today in the Ministerial Committee on Aliyah and Integration, headed by Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata.

"The consequences of the war reach everywhere, including us," Bennett said at the meeting, "We here, in the State of Israel, have so far received many hundreds of refugees, some Jews, most of them not. Naturally, the State of Israel will focus on Jewish refugees."

He added that "The State of Israel has been established as a state that is the safest place in the world for Jews, it is right at the core of the vocation, so of course, we will focus on that."

"We must make sure that those Jews who flee from places of danger are received here in the State of Israel in the best possible way; that they feel there is an open door and a warm home for them. Our internal bureaucracy must not place obstacles. We need to know how to turn the world around and cut bureaucracy to meet this historic task. We need to see how all the factors that are here are harnessed for the historic opportunity, led by Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, who is leading the efforts on the matter, together with our fellow ministers in the government."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leads a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on March 6, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/POOL)

Bennett asked to promote two subjects: Firstly, "reach out to Jews in distress - reach out to them on the ground and make it easier for them and consolidate all efforts between government offices - which is a bureaucracy under war."

Secondly, "to absorb them here in the State of Israel in the best possible way. Absorption that they will then call their families and say 'Come because it's good here.' And this from all aspects - housing, education, employment."

The Prime Minister finally said "The State of Israel is a refuge for Jews in distress. This is our vocation. The State of Israel has done this many times in its history and we will meet this sacred task this time as well."