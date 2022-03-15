The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Portugal Jewish community suspends Sephardic certification following rabbi’s arrest

Portugal and Spain passed laws guaranteeing citizenship to Sephardic Jews in 2013 in an attempt to atone for the Inquisition.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 02:27
Congregants pray at the synagogue of Porto, Portugal, Jan. 2, 2020. (photo credit: JEWISH COMMUNITY OF PORTO)
Congregants pray at the synagogue of Porto, Portugal, Jan. 2, 2020.
(photo credit: JEWISH COMMUNITY OF PORTO)

One of two groups charged with certifying citizenship applications from Sephardic Jews around the world said it would no longer do so following the arrest of its rabbi on suspicion of fraud.

The Jewish Community of Porto, which represents Jews in Portugal’s second-largest city, announced Sunday that it is “no longer interested in cooperating with the state in the certification of Sephardic Jews,” according to a statement reported by the Lusa news agency.

The statement followed the arrest Thursday of Rabbi Daniel Litvak in connection with an investigation into alleged fraud in the community’s processing of citizenship applications. The investigation was fueled in part by the organization’s awarding of citizenship last year to Roman Abramovich, a Russian Jewish oligarch targeted for sanctions because of his ties to the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Portugal and Spain passed laws guaranteeing citizenship to such applicants in 2013. The governments of both countries said the laws were meant to atone for the Inquisition, a campaign of persecution against Jews that drove tens of thousands to flee those countries, primarily in the 16th century.

Abramovich’s citizenship — which gave him a European Union passport for the first time — raised eyebrows because few Russian Jews have Sephardic ancestry, although some Sephardic Jews who left Spain and Portugal because of the Inquisition did make their way to Eastern Europe.

Roman Abramovich, the Russian billionaire businessman and owner of the soccer team Chelsea FC. (credit: REUTERS)Roman Abramovich, the Russian billionaire businessman and owner of the soccer team Chelsea FC. (credit: REUTERS)

The Jewish Community of Porto has denied any wrongdoing and said it processed Abramovich’s application as it would anyone else’s.

The group’s decision not to process any more citizenship applications leaves only the Jewish Community of Lisbon with the right to naturalize the descendants of Sephardic Jews. It is unclear how many applications are currently pending with the Jewish Community of Porto, which has handled thousands of such applications since the citizenship law went into effect in 2015.

The law has been a boon for the community of roughly 700 Jews. Applicants have paid at least 250 euros each, a fee that has turned around the community’s severe cash flow problem. In recent years, it has produced a film about Porto’s Jewish history and has opened a Holocaust museum and other amenities.



Tags portugal diaspora jews diaspora Portuguese Citizenship Portuguese Passport
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
3

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
4

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
5

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by