The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Idaho GOP tried to install antisemite in Democratic leadership

Idaho's Republican Party tried to elect a far-right extremist as Democratic Party leader of Kootenai county.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 03:18
A campaign photo of David Reilly, who ran for a school board in western Idaho last year. (photo credit: YOUTUBE)
A campaign photo of David Reilly, who ran for a school board in western Idaho last year.
(photo credit: YOUTUBE)

Dave Reilly is a longtime far-right activist with an extensive record of antisemitic, racist and misogynistic statements. So it would be hard to imagine him as a Democratic Party leader.

But that’s exactly what a Republican Party leader in Western Idaho tried to make happen in a scheme first reported Thursday by the Coeur d’Alene/Post Falls Press.

Dan Bell, the youth chairman for the Republican committee in Kootenai County, tried to rally fellow Republicans to switch parties in order to become Democratic chairs in a majority of 73 local precincts. The faux-Democratic chairs would then elect Reilly as party chair, according to the plan, and the ensuing controversy would drain attention away from the Republicans’ bad-faith takeover of the Democrats.

Reilly, who attended the deadly white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, has said that “all Jews are dangerous” and that “Jews pretend to be white when it’s expedient for them.” He drew national attention in October when he ran unsuccessfully for an Idaho school board.

Essentially, Bell told another Republican in a 30-minute phone call that the local newspaper reported, Reilly’s inflammatory record would make him a sacrificial lamb.

A masked demonstrator in a Donald Trump ''Make America Great Again'' hat wipes his brow as self proclaimed ''White Nationalists'', white supremacists and members of the ''Alt-Right'' gather for what they called a ''Freedom of Speech'' rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, U.S. June 25, 2017 (credit: JIM BOURG / REUTERS)A masked demonstrator in a Donald Trump ''Make America Great Again'' hat wipes his brow as self proclaimed ''White Nationalists'', white supremacists and members of the ''Alt-Right'' gather for what they called a ''Freedom of Speech'' rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, U.S. June 25, 2017 (credit: JIM BOURG / REUTERS)

“A guy that they call racist, antisemitic, Holocaust denier, Dave, that same guy would be the chair of the Kootenai Democrat [sic] Party,” Bell said in the telephone conversation.

“So they’re going to attack,” he said referring to Democrats and media who would be outraged by the maneuver. “They don’t have the time or resources to attack 30 or 40 people,” the Republicans who would be elected to Democratic chairs. “They’re going to go after low-hanging fruit. They’re going to go after Dave.”

Kootenai County Republicans tried in 2014 to hijack the local Democratic Party, which is vulnerable because it is so sparse in the heavily Republican region. They ultimately failed.

Bell said in the call that he was acting separate from his position on the Republican committee, although he had the backing of its chairman, Brent Regan. He said he had five people so far working with him. Bell did not return a Jewish Telegraphic Agency request for comment.

In an email, Regan said Bell was not working in any official capacity or under the auspices of the Republican committee in advancing this plan. Rob Barrans, the vice chairman of the Republican committee, said in a separate email that neither the committee nor Regan had any role in the plan.



Tags gop republican antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
3

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
4

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
5

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by