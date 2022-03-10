Bipartisan group of House members expresses concerns about nuclear deal

WASHINGTON – A bipartisan group of 21 lawmakers sent a letter to US President Joe Biden Thursday, expressing concern over a potential nuclear agreement with Iran.

“Since the beginning of this administration, we have hoped that renewed negotiations with Iran would achieve a longer and stronger agreement than the JCPOA with clear nuclear restrictions and provisions addressing Iran’s international terror and missile programs,” they wrote.

“Among other issues, we are highly concerned about reports indicating the potential lifting of the Foreign Terrorist Organization designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and of the sanctions placed on members of the office of the supreme leader.”

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey), Elaine Luria (D-Virginia) and Tom Reed (R-New York) spearheaded the letter.

“Without adequately addressing Iran’s role as the world’s leading state-sponsor of terror – which was noticeably absent from the 2015 JCPOA – and simultaneously providing billions of dollars in sanctions relief, the United States would be providing a clear path for Iranian proxies to continue fueling terrorism,” they wrote.

Sen. Ted Cruz asks Attorney General Merrick Garland a question at a Senate hearing in Washington, DC. Oct. 27, 2021. (credit: Tom Brenner/Pool/Getty Images)

They went on to note that it is “hard to envision supporting an agreement along the lines being publicly discussed.”

On Wednesday, a group of senate Republicans led by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) held a press conference, calling on the Biden administration to submit any future agreement as a treaty. Such a move would require a two-third majority to support the deal.

“If this deal goes forward, it will have no effect unless and until it is submitted to the Senate as a treaty and ratified by two thirds of the Senate,” said Cruz. “If it were actually a good deal, it should be able to get ratified by two thirds of the Senate.” He went on to say that “the chances that Biden will submit it as a treaty are 0.0%.”

“Under existing statute, it is required to submit it for congressional approval,” he continued. “You may see the Biden administration try to stiff Congress even on that. But if this administration tries to ram through a terrible deal in Congress, you could expect Congress to do everything possible, to resist a deal that gives Iran the resources to develop a nuclear weapon,” said Cruz.

“And you could rest assured that on January 20th, 2025, the next presidential administration, which I believe will be a Republican administration, will rip to shreds whatever terrible deal Biden gives away to Putin and the ayatollahs.”

Cruz later addressed a question from The Jerusalem Post about what the best path forward is in case the deal falls apart.

“The only approach that has a prayer of working is maximum pressure,” he told the Post. “[During] the Trump administration, there was a vigorous debate within the administration about whether to pull out of the Obama nuclear deal. Both the State Department and the Defense Department argued for staying in the deal,” he said.

“I made the case personally to president Trump that the deal was a terrible deal, that it was a profound threat to our national security, and that we should pull out of it. Ultimately, president Trump agreed with me and overruled his own secretary of state, his own secretary of defense, and pulled out of the deal.

“After that happened, I pressed the Trump administration repeatedly to eliminate specific waivers that remained in place,” said Cruz. “For example, there was an oil waiver that allowed Iran to continue to sell a million barrels of oil a day. At my urging, the Trump administration ended that oil waiver, which put enormous economic pressure on the regime.

“At my urging, the Trump administration ended the various civilian nuclear waivers that were in place,” he continued. “All of those increased the pressure on the regime, made them more vulnerable and ensured that they had far fewer resources to devote to developing nuclear weapons.

“That’s the approach that the Biden administration should take. Is there any realistic chance that Joe Biden will pursue that? No, he has decided as a political matter that appeasement is his approach to Iran and that’s what makes it so incredibly dangerous,” said Cruz.