Ukraine invasion retraumatizes US Holocaust survivors

NEW YORK - Zhanna Berina has lived in Brooklyn, New York since 1989, but when she reads the news about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, she is transported back to her childhood in Odessa, Ukraine.

“I’m not a crier but I’m crying right now,” Berina told The Jerusalem Post over Zoom with the assistance of a Russian translator. The 91-year-old is a Holocaust survivor. Originally living with her family lived in Slobodka ghetto in Odessa, Berina’s father was drafted in the early days of World War II and Berina recalls being shipped alone in 1942 to the Cloth factory. She returned to Odessa after all Domenevka area camps were liberated on March 28, 1944.

Berina said that despite her roots, she does not identify as Ukrainian. “I have never met a Jew who does. But as an American, yes, I do identify as an American mostly,” Berina, who immigrated to the United States with her daughter and grandchildren three decades ago and serves as Vice President of the Association of the Holocaust Survivors from the Former Soviet Union, said.

She expressed a desire for the American government to do more to help and applauded Israel’s response. “Every Jew who can leave Ukraine should,” Berina said. “America needs to accept refugees, and quickly. It would be a shame not to.” She added: “Israel is the safest place in the world right now. Donate money to Israel.”

Berina describes her reaction to the current war in Ukraine as “horrified.” She’s not alone. Russia’s invasion has unleashed significant devastation worldwide, but for Holocaust survivors in the US, especially those from Ukraine, the crisis, which has forced about 1.5 million people so far to flee their homes, and has cost many lives, has sent a unique shock.

Zhanna Berina (credit: Marks JCH of Bensonhurst)

New York City is home to the highest concentration of Russian-speaking immigrants in the United States. The American Jewish Committee estimates there are 300,000 Russian-speaking Jews in New York. Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach area is nicknamed “Little Odessa” after the port city in Ukraine. On these streets, Russian and Ukrainian are sometimes more frequently spoken than English.

Kira Brodskaya, who turns 90 this month, fled Kharkiv, Ukraine at 9-years-old. As Brodskaya is active in the Russian-speaking Jewish community of her Queens, New York neighborhood, she said she is anxious for her friends who live still 5,000 miles away in Ukraine, many of whom are fellow Holocaust survivors.

“I watch the news and cry every day because I remember when Hitler bombed in our neighborhood,” she said. “[Russia] claims it’s a military operation but they are bombing residences,” Brodskaya continued. “America took us, they should take refugees now.” Brodskaya noted that the lingering COVID-19 pandemic has made this time of increased worry even more lonely and challenging for her and other elderly immigrants. “My daughter and son-in-law can’t visit,” she said.



Shelley Rood Wernick, Managing Director of The Jewish Federations of North America's [JFNA] Center on Holocaust Survivor Care and Institute on Aging and Trauma, said that the heightened anxiety and grief Berina and Brodskaya, both of whom are recipients of JFNA’s services, expressed is common. Many Holocaust survivors feel as if they are retraumatized by the Russian invasion. “Trauma can be very damaging,” Wernick said. “We have developed personalized care that takes knowledge of a person’s trauma and works to make them feel safe and empowered.”

Wernick noted that Holocaust survivors who came to the US from the former Soviet Union in the past three decades live notably different lifestyles than survivors from Western Europe who immigrated to America in the 1940’s and 50’s. The former, according to Wernick, are more likely to live in poverty and often are not fluent in English.

“The majority of survivors who need our services are Russian-speaking,” Wernick continued. “They suffered under World War II and then again under communism. They didn’t integrate as well into American society or Jewish communities because religion was strict in the Soviet Union. There’s more fear of government and more fear of asking for help.”

Wernick added that some Holocaust survivors are speaking about their experience now for the first time. “[The war in Ukraine] is bringing up things from their childhood that they haven’t spoken about.”

JFNA, which since its establishment has offered grants to survivors in 21 states, is running an emergency relief campaign to aid the Jewish community of Ukraine and others impacted by the war. The national federation has already raised at least $24.million, surpassing their initial $20 million goal.

Manny Mandel, 85, immigrated to New York in 1949, just in time for his bar mitzvah. Born in Hungary, Mandel and his parents spent six months in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany. Although he only has distant family ties to Ukraine, Mandel, who now resides in Rockville, Maryland and pre-pandemic was an active volunteer at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum and continues to volunteer for JFNA’s Aging & Trauma Work Group, expressed empathy with Ukrainian refugees. “In my experience, trauma is trauma whether it comes out of the Holocaust or Ukraine or any other devastating experience,” he said.

“But it’s not to the point where I’m frightened at night,” Mandel continued. “I don’t have a particular love for Ukraine. They’ve never been a particularly friendly community,” he said, pointing to Babi Yar, the site of the massacre in Kyiv where nearly 34,000 Jews were murdered over a two-day period during World War II. Approximately 1.5 million Jews were killed in Ukraine during the Holocaust.

Mandel said the current situation should not be compared to the Holocaust. “It’s an enormous pogrom. I lived through a pogrom, too, which is a senseless, purposeless action by the government, an absurdity of enormous proportion. My reaction to both is exactly the same. But [the current invasion] is not Jewish related.”

“I don’t know what American Jews can do other than show support and involvement of protests,” Mandel continued. “I don’t focus too much on it, not because it brings back painful memories, but because there isn’t a blessed thing I can do. I don’t think [American Jews] have been so impacted, but maybe we should be more involved.”