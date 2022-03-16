Gap year students at Midreshet AMIT in Jerusalem could never have imagined how their Holocaust educational trip to Poland would unfold. The journey, which began with a visit to the extermination camps, ended with a large-scale mobilization of the students in aid of the desperate Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland in front of their eyes.

The 34 students from the United States and Canada who are combining Torah studies with volunteering at AMIT's Frisch Bet HaYeled children’s home in Gilo, arrived in Poland with their program director Ilana Gotlieb.

Their trip began as planned with an overview of Jewish life in Poland before the war, visits to some of the key sites including Auschwitz-Birkenau, Treblinka, Lublin Yeshiva and the Warsaw Ghetto, and also covered modern Polish Jewry and the connection to the modern State of Israel.

The twist in a relatively routine trip to Poland started on their arrival at the hotel at the end of the first day. The hotel lobby was filled with dozens of refugees who had fled the inferno in Ukraine, but due to full occupancy of the hotel rooms, were being forced to camp in the lobby. The hotel manager suggested that if the student group doubled up on rooms, he would be able to offer the remaining rooms to the refugees. Without hesitation, the students responded affirmatively and took the opportunity to do a good deed.

"The refugees looked like they were shell-shocked," one of the students described, "It was awful." As a result of the unsettling encounter, they decided quickly to raise funds to purchase basic necessities for the refugees. Debbie York, the mother of one of the students who joined the trip, led the fundraiser along with other Jroots members and took care of the purchase of clothes, toys, hygiene products and toiletries.

Paintings showing solidarity with Ukrainian refugees (credit: WORLD ZIONIST ORGANIZATION)

On their way to celebrate Shabbat in Krakow, the students were pulled in once again to help in the distribution of aid packages in a central parking lot that had become a gathering point for the refugees. One of the women who received the packages said that it took her five days to cross the border, during which time she was stopped at several points until she finally managed to cross. She broke down in tears in front of students, “Who knows what today will bring, and who knows if we have anything to go back to.”

The significance of the student's actions could not have been clearer when a group of Polish women who were also helping refugees approached the group and spoke of how her grandfather hid a family of Jews on his farm during the Holocaust. "I always felt a connection to the Jewish people because we helped save them and suddenly we see how the tables can turn."

Ilana Gotlieb, Director of Midreshet AMIT, reflects on the whole experience and told the Jerusalem Post that "there was a lot of anxiety ahead of the trip because the students felt we were entering a warzone and everywhere we went we saw refugees with suitcases. As part of the trip we cleaned gravestones in a Jewish cemetery. We were not part of a rescue mission, but we were definitely in the right place at the right time, which made the trip to Poland doubly relevant."

Other groups of Zionist youth movements that arrived in Poland this week have decided to change their schedules according to the current situation. "We've been planning this trip for months," one of the youth movements representatives told the Jerusalem Post at the Warsaw international airport. "We decided to keep most of the original schedule and learn about the Holocaust and Judaism in Poland, but at the same time learn about the difficult situation and volunteer where needed," she said.

Earlier this week, The Pioneering Youth Future Generations Department in the World Zionist Organization coordinated, in collaboration with the World Zionist youth movement council, three delegations of young leaders sent with a one-way ticket to Eastern Europe to assist Jewish refugees who fled the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The delegations assisted with educational and logistical efforts in refugee centers. Each delegation has seven participants; leaders of the world Zionist Youth Movements, from Ha'shomer Ha'tzair, Ha'noar Ha'tzioni ,Ha'bonim Dror, Ha'chlutz La'merchav and World Bnei Akiva. More youth movement delegations are expected to join in the upcoming days.

"To be a human being, to be a Zionist and a Jew, obligates us to stand behind the foundations of our core values, not in words, but in actions," stated the Head of the Pioneering Youth and Future Generations Department in the World Zionist Organization Sergio Edelstein.