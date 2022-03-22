The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Prominent Russian Rabbi supports Putin's 'Denazification' of Ukraine

Rabbi Alexander Boroda said that "neo-Nazism was actively asserting itself in a country like Ukraine."

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 22, 2022 22:49

Updated: MARCH 22, 2022 22:51
Rabbi Alexander Boroda. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Rabbi Alexander Boroda.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

One of Russia’s most influential Jews was quoted in Russian media supporting President’s claims of ‘Denazification’ Ukraine: “in recent years there has been a systematic glorification of Nazi criminals, torchlight marches and the like” said Rabbi Alexander Boroda who serves as Chairman of the Board of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia (FJCR). He spoke to the Russian news agency ‘Interfax’ on March 4th. During the interview, he expressed “bewilderment at the fact that neo-Nazism was actively asserting itself in a country like Ukraine.”

Boroda is considered to be the second most influential Jew in Russia and in the Jewish community of the country. He works hand in hand with Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar. Both of them are members of Chabad and are considered to be confidants of President Putin. Most Russian Rabbis and leaders have been exceptionally quiet during the past war in Ukraine, therefore Boroda's statement is out of the ordinary.

Boroda said in the interview that “War crimes were crossed out, forgotten, and there was only a mention of the conditionally creative activities of individual leaders who advocated the nationalization of the state.”

The Russian Rabbi explained that he sees a complicated situation in Ukraine “It is difficult to understand that in Ukraine, where there is a fairly large and largely prosperous Jewish community, the glorification of criminals responsible for the death of the ancestors of those Jews is going on in parallel.” 

He added that Ukraine opposed a resolution in the UN “on combating the glorification of Nazism and neo-Nazism.”

People walk near a banner depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin as Adolf Hitler, in Poznan, Poland March 16, 2022. (credit: Piotr Skornicki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS) People walk near a banner depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin as Adolf Hitler, in Poznan, Poland March 16, 2022. (credit: Piotr Skornicki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS)

He said that “the participation of the UPA (The Ukrainian Insurgent Army) in punitive actions concerned not only Jews, but also other ethnic minorities. For example, the Volyn massacre, which destroyed fifty thousand Polish civilians.”

Rabbi Boroda was asked about the report of the so-called bombing of the Babyn Yar memorial in Kyiv by the Russian army - that turned out to be false. “...At the moment, media representatives from different countries confirm that the memorial is not damaged,” he answered, according to Interfax, “but unfortunately, even the reports of publications with international authority can be unreliable,” he said.

Boroda even compared the breaking of the glass doors of a Russian store door in Germany to Kristallnacht, Crystal Night, one of the most identifiable symbols of the pre-Holocaust era. “A video on social media showed that in Germany, the windows of a Russian store were broken and doused with paint. I really want to believe that this is not true. Because it was with Kristallnacht, the night of broken glasses, that the triumphant and long-term march of Nazism began,” he concluded.

The Jerusalem Post approached Rabbi Boroda and asked for his comment on these statements, but he decided not to answer.



