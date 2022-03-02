The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine chief rabbi to Russian rabbis: Stop the war

"All those who are indifferent, who agree in silence or not in silence, are partners in crime, in a war crime! A crime against humanity!"

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 2, 2022 16:41

Updated: MARCH 2, 2022 16:43
Chabbad Rabbi Moshe Reuven Asman stands outside the Chabad Tehila synagoguein the renewing Jewish community near the village of Antebka near the city of Kiev in Ukraine, on February 14, 2018. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Chabbad Rabbi Moshe Reuven Asman stands outside the Chabad Tehila synagoguein the renewing Jewish community near the village of Antebka near the city of Kiev in Ukraine, on February 14, 2018.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

WARSAW – Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Rabbi Moshe Reuven Asman recorded a video Wednesday calling for influential Russian Jews and rabbis to help stop the terrible war between Ukraine and Russia.

“I turn to the rabbis of Russia, to the Jews of Russia and to ordinary Russians, with one message: People, stop the war! Do not be frustrated by what you are told on TV – you are being lied to. A war crime is taking place here,” he said on a video in Russian, speaking dramatically and hugging a Torah scroll. 

He said, “The Russian army, which defeated the Nazis in 1941, today bombs Kyiv, in a civilian area.

"Kyiv. Kharkiv. Odessa. Just now, they bombed the Babyn Yar memorial site. Five minutes ago, three rockets landed there," he continued.

"It's symbolic, a place where there are about two hundred thousand Jews who were murdered for no doing nothing wrong.” 

A blast is seen near a TV tower adjacent to the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 1, 2022. (credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters) A blast is seen near a TV tower adjacent to the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 1, 2022. (credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters)

“Old women and children have been calling me from all over Kyiv. Jews and non-Jews – Ukrainians, Russians. They are seeking help [and] humanitarian aid. Every day, I deal with helping and rescuing people. Innocents. Old women and children. Old women tell me that they are going to die without their medication. Mothers who are protecting their children from the bombs ask for help with food. Our volunteers risk their lives and work throughout the city of Kyiv and throughout the province.

“I didn’t leave, I'm here. Because I'm not an indifferent person, nor will I leave my community. I am a rabbi of Ukraine, and I am proud that I have the opportunity to save people. I am proud to be on the side of light, and not on the side of the killers,” he said. 

“I was silent for a long time, but I can no longer be silent. I turn to you – dear citizens of Russia, dear Jews, dear Russians! All those who are not indifferent, remember – all those who are indifferent, all those who agree in silence or not in silence – are partners in crime, in a war crime! A crime against humanity!"

He adds that Russia has something to learn from the Israeli army: “When the Israeli army bombs terrorists, they fire accurate missiles and do everything to make the attack as accurate as possible, all with the aim of not harming an innocent population.”



Tags chief rabbi Russia rabbi ukraine Ukraine crisis Jews in Ukraine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
2

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
3

Fuel and logistics problems frustrate Russian advance - analysis

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
4

Here's how to checkmate Putin - chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022.
5

After Ukraine, Russia warns Finland of 'military repercussions' if it joins NATO

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by