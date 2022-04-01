The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

A scripted TV series about Russ & Daughters is in the works

Time Studios is developing a scripted series about the famed Lower East Side eatery 'Russ & Daughters' – and the family behind it.

By JULIA GERGELY/JTA
Published: APRIL 1, 2022 03:21
People wait in line for the TKTS box office for Broadway and off-Broadway shows in Times Square in New York City, US, December 16, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)
People wait in line for the TKTS box office for Broadway and off-Broadway shows in Times Square in New York City, US, December 16, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)

Russ & Daughters may be famous across the city — and the world — for its Jewish delicacies like smoked fish, bagels and babka. But soon, the appetizing institution may also become fodder for a TV series.

As Deadline reported on Thursday, Time Studios is developing a scripted series about the venerable Lower East Side eatery and the family behind it. According to the publication, the studios have entered a “shopping agreement” with Niki Russ Federman and Josh Russ Tupper, the fourth-generation owners of Russ & Daughters.

Polish-Jewish immigrant Joel Russ opened the store in New York in 1914, and moved it to its still-operating location at 179 E. Houston St. in 1920. With his daughters Hattie, Ida and Anne as business partners, Russ & Daughters became the first business in America to add “& Daughters” to its name in 1935, according to its website. 

Federman and Tupper took over in 2009, steering the business through its 100th anniversary, and opening the popular Russ & Daughters Cafe in 2014, just around the corner. They then opened locations in 2016 at The Jewish Museum on the Upper East Side (which closed during the pandemic), and in Brooklyn’s Navy Yard in 2019.

Bagels with sesame seeds (illustrative) (credit: SHISMA/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Bagels with sesame seeds (illustrative) (credit: SHISMA/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

According to Deadline, Federman and Tupper will serve as consulting producers, while the executive producer will be Kim Rozenfeld, who was, until recently, an executive at Apple TV+.

The business was the subject of the 2014 documentary, “The Sturgeon Queens.” In December 2021, Tupper and Federman appeared on a holiday edition of Padma Lakshmi’s “Taste the Nation” on Hulu, where they taught Lakshmi to make latkes, offered samples of the store’s signature Ashkenazi appetizing offerings and shared their family’s history. 

“What started as an immigrant story about pursuing a new life in America grew into generations of family members with their trials and tribulations set against the backdrop of dozens of critical moments in our society,” said Time Studios’ vice president of film and TV, Kaveh Veyssi, in a statement to Deadline. “While their story is so specific and unique, there are elements of it that will appeal to everyone.”



Tags new york diaspora jews diaspora new york city
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
4

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
5

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by