Ambassador Erdan brings Passover to the UN with mock Seder

"This year, when we think of let my people go, we will also think of Ukraine," Erdan told dozens of diplomats at the mock Seder in New York on Wednesday.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: APRIL 7, 2022 00:04

Updated: APRIL 7, 2022 00:08
Ambassador Gilad Erdan hosts a mock Passover Seder at the UN headquarters in New York for diplomats. April 6, 2022 (photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)
Ambassador Gilad Erdan hosts a mock Passover Seder at the UN headquarters in New York for diplomats. April 6, 2022
(photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)

NEW YORK - About 50 diplomats from all over the world joined Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan to celebrate Passover with a mock Seder at the organization’s headquarters in Manhattan Wednesday. 

"This year, when we think of let my people go, we will also think of Ukraine," Erdan, who also served as ambassador to the United States until 2021, told his colleagues, referencing the Passover story of Jewish slavery amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ambassador Gilad Erdan hosts a mock Passover Seder at the UN headquarters in New York for diplomats. April 6, 2022 (credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)

The ambassadors, from countries including the US, Ukraine, Japan, Mexico, Argentina and Hungary, were served the traditional Passover meal and learned about the Seder, its meaning, rituals, and customs from leaders of the organization Aish HaTorah. The UN mock Seder tradition started in 2016 by former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon. 

Ambassador Gilad Erdan hosts a mock Passover Seder at the UN headquarters in New York for diplomats. April 6, 2022 (credit: SHAHAR AZRAN) Ambassador Gilad Erdan hosts a mock Passover Seder at the UN headquarters in New York for diplomats. April 6, 2022 (credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)

"As Israel's Ambassador, witnessing the atrocities in Ukraine continue, makes me think that if Israel is faced with an existential threat, no international agreement or international organization will come to our rescue. We can only rely on ourselves," Erdan said on Wednesday. "Friends, fellow ambassadors, the question we must all ask ourselves is: Are we doing enough? We must ask this every day, till the bloodshed stops."



