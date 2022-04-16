David Beckham's son gets married under a chuppah

Actress Nicola Peltz, the daughter of Jewish billionaire investor Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner, and Brooklyn Beckham, the son of designer and singer Victoria Beckham and former British soccer player David Beckham, married last Saturday in a glamorous ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, Vogue reported on Monday.

Guests included Gordan Ramsay, Venus and Serena Williams and Natalia Bryant, the daughter of late basketball great Kobe Bryant, the report said.

According to Metro, Brooklyn confirmed that the couple wanted to have a "Jewish wedding," and the wedding was set to include a chuppah (ceremonial Jewish wedding canopy) and potentially the tradition of breaking glass.

Metro added that the shattering of the glass represents the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem, symbolizing remembrance during a time of joy, among other interpretations.

The couple partnered with humanitarian agency Care to fundraise for aid for women and girls, families and elderly people in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the country, Vogue noted.