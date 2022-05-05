The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jews join fight against overturning Roe v. Wade as thousands protest in Lower Manhattan

The rally was quickly organized by a range of activists, politicians and community organizers. Among Jewish groups in attendance were left-leaning IfNotNow and Workers Circle.

By JACOB HENRY/JTA
Published: MAY 5, 2022 02:41

Updated: MAY 5, 2022 02:44
Pro-choice demonstrators hold up signs during a group chant outside of the U.S. Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, March 4, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER/FILE PHOTO)
Pro-choice demonstrators hold up signs during a group chant outside of the U.S. Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, March 4, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER/FILE PHOTO)

(New York Jewish Week) — Thousands of people, including Jewish groups, politicians and rabbis, turned out in Foley Square in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday to protest the news that the Supreme Court is preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 49-year-old ruling that federally protects legal abortion in the United States.

The rally was quickly organized by a range of activists, politicians and community organizers, following Monday’s leaked draft opinion signaling the court’s intent to overturn Roe v. Wade, which was first reported by Politico. Many in attendance were wearing green, a color that represents a woman’s right to choose, stemming from Argentina’s fight to overturn restrictive abortion laws in 2018.  

Among the Jewish groups represented were the left-leaning organizations Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, the Workers Circle and IfNotNow.

People crowd into 7th Avenue at 42nd street in Manhattan in 2015. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR) People crowd into 7th Avenue at 42nd street in Manhattan in 2015. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

JFREJ activists showed up at the rally with green signs that said, partially in Hebrew, “Baruch Hashem for Abortion,” meaning “Thank God for Abortion.”  

“Abortion is a Jewish value,” JFREJ Executive Director Audrey Sasson told the New York Jewish Week. “Our texts are very clear that we value life. We value the life of the mother. That’s what’s really important to us.” 

She added that the attack on abortion is an attack from the “white Christian nationalist right.” 

“That’s an attack on all of us: Jews, Muslims and people of all backgrounds,” she said. “This is an agenda that has been going on for decades to bully all the rest of us into submission.”  

Many politicians were in attendance at the rally, including Speaker Adrienne Adams, representing many members from New York’s City Council; public advocate and gubernatorial candidate Jumaane Williams and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.  

A particular highlight was New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who shared with the crowd that she had an abortion when she was first elected as a Council member in 2004. “I came to this issue in a very personal way,” she said. “I was faced with a decision, whether to have an abortion or not. I chose to have an abortion. I walked proudly into Planned Parenthood and I make no apologies to anyone, to no one.”  

She also announced that New York will establish a fund for individuals who want to come to the state for an abortion. 

Jewish comedian Amy Schumer introduced the attorney general, saying that the “Supreme Court is going in the wrong direction.” 

“I tell jokes, but this court is a joke,” Schumer said. “This country overwhelmingly supports abortion rights. The decision to overturn Roe is radical and outrageous. We’re mad and we’re going to fight the f**k back.” 

Rabbi Stephanie Kolin of Congregation Beth Elohim in Park Slope spoke at the rally about how Jewish tradition has had “an ancient conversation” about the right and the need for abortion in this world.  

“Jewish tradition concerns itself with a pregnant person whose life or health is at risk,” Kolin said. “Not only that they might be permitted to terminate the pregnancy, but at times, it is required that they must, to save and preserve the pregnant person.”

She added that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, it will be a great risk for everyone, “Jewish people and beyond.” 

“We know that the overturning of the right for abortion is going to hit mostly people of color, poor people and people who are most vulnerable,” she said. “My Jewish values do not permit me to stand idly by when that happens.” 

The sentiments of the Jewish activists at the New York rally echo those expressed by liberal Jewish groups across the country that have long supported abortion rights. Pro-choice protesters, both Jewish and not, also convened in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, as well as at local rallies held in cities and towns from coast to coast.

As the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported Tuesday, the National Council of Jewish Women had previously announced, in April, the “Jewish Rally for Abortion Justice,” set for May 17 in Washington. The event’s aim was to build support among Jews for defending abortion rights at a time that the rights were under attack. Now it appears the stakes may be even higher. 

So far Orthodox Jewish groups — which have increasingly aligned themselves with the Republican Party in recent years — have remained quiet on the issue. Many told our JTA colleagues that they are waiting to learn more before they express an opinion. Traditional Jewish law allows abortion in some circumstances; moreover, it requires  abortion when the life or health of the pregnant person is at stake.

In Manhattan yesterday, Ann Toback, CEO of Workers Circle, a social justice group that builds Jewish identity through progressive values, said that the overturning of Roe v. Wade shows that basic rights are under attack in America.  

“It’s about controlling your life,” Toback told the New York Jewish Week. “It’s about the right to control your body and your reproductive health and well-being. For the Workers Circle, these are Jewish rights, which are at the forefront of fighting for human rights. That’s what it’s all about for us.” 



Tags Judaism new york abortion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
2

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
3

Lavrov claims Zelensky has Jewish blood 'just like Hitler'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

Nearly half of Israelis fear a second Holocaust is coming - poll

Yahrzeit candles with names of Holocaust victims are giving away to the public ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, April 26, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Independence 2022 - Artist List
Independence 2022 - Main Events
Independence 2022 - IAF Flyover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by