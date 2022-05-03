Health Minister Nitzan Horovitz vowed on Tuesday to make it easier to get an abortion in Israel, after the leak of a Supreme Court decision to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights.

"The right of a woman to her body is hers and hers alone," Horowitz said. "If the Supreme Court sends the leadership of the free world back 50 years, it would be a fatal blow to human rights. Meanwhile, we are moving forward and updating the antiquated procedures in the Health Ministry that were intended to prevent women from choosing. We are putting the decision in their hands."

Joint List MK Aida Touma Sleiman, who heads the as yet unformed Knesset Committee for Advancing the Status of Women, said the ruling would be the most significant step backward in the struggle of women and the feminist movement in the United States in decades.

"The removal of the rights of women to their bodies will first of all harm the weakest women, who will be forced to give birth against their will and receive medical care underground," she warned. "I hope there will be huge protests that result in the decision being overturned. The same Conservative forces who pushed for this decision are trying to advance similar steps here. We cannot let it happen."

Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman said that within Jewish law, there are different times and circumstances during pregnancy when abortions are more or less permitted. He said the current system in Israel of medical committees making decisions case by case reflected how complicated the issue is.

Rothman said he was waiting for the final decision and he was disturbed that there was a leak that was intended to create a backlash that would change the ruling. He said the apparent ruling showed that just like in Israel, in the US, when left-wing progressives do not like a ruling, they suddenly stop saying how important judicial activism is.

"Looking at the abortion issue only as a matter of women's rights to their bodies or only based on when a fetus is considered alive is mistaken," he said. "Halacha gives complicated answers to this complicated issue."