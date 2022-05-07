The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish cyclist killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run was an architect who studied multifaith spaces

Salitsky was an architectural designer working at ESKW/Architects in Manhattan.

By JULIA GERGELY/JTA
Published: MAY 7, 2022 04:55
Eric Salitsky, an architectural designer who focused on multifaith worship spaces, passed away yesterday after being hit by a truck while cycling. (photo credit: ESKW/ARCHITECTS)
Eric Salitsky, an architectural designer who focused on multifaith worship spaces, passed away yesterday after being hit by a truck while cycling.
(photo credit: ESKW/ARCHITECTS)

(New York Jewish Week) – A sanitation truck fatally struck a 35-year-old man riding a bicycle at approximately 8:23 on Thursday morning in Borough Park, Brooklyn, on 9th Avenue between 37th and 38th St.

The truck driver fled the scene. The police have not released the name of the victim, but Boro Park 24 News identified him as Eric Salitsky, a Jewish architect. Salitsky was taken to Maimonides Hospital but died from his injuries shortly after. 

Salitsky was an architectural designer working at ESKW/Architects in Manhattan. He focused on the power of multi-faith initiatives to bring people of different religions together through design and space.

“To me, multifaith spaces can potentially serve as living rebuttals to tribalism and divisiveness, showing how people of diverse backgrounds and beliefs can successfully worship in the same space without conflict,” he wrote on his website. 

Salitsky was the recipient of the 2019 Stewardson Keefe LeBrun Travel Grant, awarded by the American Institute of Architects of New York. Through the grant, he traveled across Europe and North America to document the design and history of multi-faith worship spaces, in places like airports, hospitals, universities and other public institutions. The result was a curated exhibition titled “The Global Phenomenon of Multifaith Worship Spaces,” which appeared at the AIANY’s Center for Architecture.

“[Multifaith spaces] create a place for spiritual meaning-making that is also inherently social. By sharing a space of prayer or meditation with other groups, you recognize each other’s humanity,” Salitsky said in an interview with ESKW Architects.

He documented contemporary religious architecture and sacred spaces of all religions and denominations on a photo blog on Instagram, @sacred_architecture. On his personal Instagram, he often posted many of the intricate, beautiful ketubahs (Jewish marriage contracts) that he designed. 

Salitsky grew up in Worcester, Massachusetts, and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he majored in religion and philosophy and was an interfaith fellow at the Lubar Institute for the Study of Abrahamic Religions. 

After graduating in 2010, Salitsky moved to Jerusalem to pursue a career in interfaith dialogue, either as an academic or a rabbi. “I found myself more drawn to the physical environments of those meetings, as members of different faiths negotiated with each other about what spatial qualities they required and what was compatible with each other’s requirements,” he said in an interview with ESKW/Architects.

Salitsky went on to pursue a Master’s in Architecture at the Pratt Institute. 

Salitsky leaves behind his wife, Tamara Cohen, and his dog, Pecueca. The shiva is at their home in Brooklyn starting on Saturday night.

“When most people walk into a space, they see it for what it is. Eric saw it differently. He saw it for what it could be. He believed that spaces had the power to affect our emotions, our spiritual lives, our ability to connect. And now the man who wanted to build Shuls and churches and mosques and schools and maybe all at once has been taken from the world, and I feel spaceless,” Rabbi Jeremy Borovitz wrote on Instagram.

“Eric made people feel warm and loved. He had a quality about him that made you comfortable in his presence. He was so open with the world and to the world. He was compassionate and kind. He knew how to listen,” he added.

The NYPD is investigating the incident.



Tags architecture Brooklyn new york city
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
2

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
3

Lavrov claims Zelensky has Jewish blood 'just like Hitler'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by