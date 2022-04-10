Antisemitic hate crimes in New York up 92% in March - NYPD

Antisemitic hate crimes in New York City were up by 92% in March 2022 compared to the same month in 2021, according to new data released by the New York Police Department (NYPD).

A total of 23 hate crimes against Jews were reported in the city during the month, 11 more than the 12 that were reported in March 2021.

This follows an increasing trend in antisemitic incidents in New York seen in previous months.

In February 2022, there was a 400% increase in antisemitic incidents when compared to the same month of February 2021, with 56 reported this year compared to 11 last year.

The data for January was similar, with January 2022 having nearly 300% more antisemitic hate crimes compared to January 2021.

A man walks past an Orthodox yeshiva in Brooklyn, Sept. 29, 2020. (credit: DANIEL MORITZ-RABSON)

Overall, the NYPD data for March showed that antisemitic hate crimes were not the only ones to rise during the month. Islamophobic incidents spiked by 100%, hate crimes related to ethnicity rose by 200% and hate crimes related to sexual orientation rose by 233%. By contrast, no hate crimes related to disabilities were reported at all in March, and the number of hate crimes against Asians and Hispanics actually went down by 47% and 100% respectively.

Taking in the aggregate total of reported incidents, however, there were more antisemitic incidents than any other type of hate crime during March, with only anti-Asian hate crimes coming close at 17 reported.