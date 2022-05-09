The German newspaper Die Welt published an in depth article, exposing claims of sexual harassment and misconduct by the senior Liberal (Reform) rabbi and his husband. The rabbi is Walter Homolka, the rector of the Potsdam Abraham Geiger College in Germany has decided to step down for all of his roles because of the reports. According to the German media, Homolka has announced that he will no longer actively carry out his duties in the Jewish community and at the University of Potsdam.

According to Der Spiegel, Homolka said “In light of the allegations made in the press today, I would like to express my personal dismay. It hurts to have to read such things,” Homolka's statement from the college said. "He has spent his entire life in the service of liberal Judaism and tried to promote opportunities to deal with Jewish tradition creatively, without fear and to get involved in the life of the Jewish community in a variety of ways", the release said. Homolka didn't go into detail about the allegations.

According to Der Tagesspiegel, the Homolka's husband, who himself worked as a lecturer at the college, is said to have sent a sexually harassing video to a student in 2019. It allegedly showed his "erect penis." Homolka and his husband are said to have initially confirmed this, but a few days later a lawyer's office is said to have tried to stop the report from being published.

Furthurmore, Der Tagesspiegel quotes Jonathan Schorsch, a professor at the Institute for Jewish and Religious Studies at the University of Potsdam, who stated that he had been notified of further cases of misconduct, including sexual harassment. There is said to have been a commission of inquiry at the Abraham-Geiger-College.

The Die Welt report said that Homolka's behavior is a result of his powerful position and status: the newspaper accuses him of blatant abuse of power. A “climate of fear” is said to prevail at the Abraham Geiger College.

Then Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert with Rabbi Walter Homolka in 2007 (credit: WUPJ/Wikimedia Commons)

According to the report, Homolka threatened his opponents with "eradication".

Homolka is rector and managing director of the Abraham Geiger College, rabbinic seminary, which he co-founded in 1999, which belongs to the University of Potsdam and where rabbis and cantors have been trained for several years. In 2009, JTA featured the fact that "Three new Reform rabbis will be ordained in Berlin in the second such ceremony held in Germany." According to JTA in 2009, the seminary "is supported by the German federal government; the state of Brandenburg; the Conference of Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs of all the German states; the Central Council of Jews in Germany; and the Leo Baeck Foundation."

The seminary is part of the World Union for Progressive Judaism, the world umbrella organization for the Reform Movement. Homolka established the Jewish Institute of Cantorial Arts and serves as president of the institution. He's a member of the French Legion of Honour and holds other honorary titles.

The Central Council of Jews in Germany expressed published a statement on Friday: "We are shocked to learn that, according to research by 'Welt', there are said to have been several cases of sexual harassment at the Abraham Geiger College," said Central Council President Josef Schuster. "Such news about a training center for rabbis appalls me. It is essential that the entire situation be clarified as quickly and comprehensively as possible. This can only be done by experts who are independent of the Abraham Geiger College."