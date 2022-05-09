The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

WATCH: Canadian man with Israeli flag beaten with stick on Independence Day

"Give us the flag," the attackers demanded of the victim before assaulting him.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 9, 2022 19:56
A man carrying an Israeli flag was attacked in Westmount, and beaten with a stick.

A Quebec man was attacked and beaten with a stick after he refused to surrender his Israeli flag after an Israeli Independence Day rally in Westmount on Thursday.

"Give us the flag," the attackers, in their late teens or early twenties, had demanded of the victim in French, eyewitness Dan Goldstein told The Jerusalem Post.

In a video filmed by Goldstein and his wife Liat Lev-Ary Goldstein, the youth struggled to pull the flag out of the hands of the victim and when they were unable to tear it from his grip, they struck him in the head from behind with a stick. 

A passerby tried to drive off the attackers but was also struck repeatedly with the weapon.

Goldstein was looking out the window from his office to see if he could spot his daughter, who attends a nearby school. He said that they wave at each other when they see each other, which is the highlight of his day — But on Thursday, he spotted a violent crime instead.

One of the May 5 Quebec attackers beats a good Samaritan as he attempts to drive them off. (credit: Courtesy of Dan Goldstein) One of the May 5 Quebec attackers beats a good Samaritan as he attempts to drive them off. (credit: Courtesy of Dan Goldstein)

"All of a sudden I realize they're assaulting this man," said Goldstein. While he didn't see what the victim was holding at first, "I realize very quickly it was an Israeli flag." 

Goldstein told The Post that there was a rally not far from the scene of the crime. He began filming because he knew that it would aid police investigation — Liat had served in the Israeli police and Dan in the Israeli army. Dan handed the phone to Liat and darted down to the scene of the crime. 

"They're assaulting this man, call the police!" Goldstein said he shouted as he approached the site of the assault.

Goldstein said he gave chase to the attackers, but returned to aid the victim. It was then that Goldstein discovered that he knew the victim — A friend with whom he had drifted apart from. Goldstein hugged the victim and brought him to the office. They administered first aid to the bleeding man and called the police.

The Montreal Police hate crimes unit is investigating the attack as a hate crime, The Suburban reported.

"You found a random person on the street and assaulted him with so much hate," the wife of the victim shared through Goldstein's Facebook page. "I only wish that one day you will understand that the only way for us all to live in a safe world is to accept others, to let them live their life as well as they let you live yours, and to let hate go."

"When Montrealers of good faith, members of the Jewish community gathered in celebration, it is upsetting that individuals would choose to engage in an act of aggression," said The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) Quebec Vice President Eta Yudin. "Our message is loud and clear: Acts of hate, antisemitism and violence have no place on our streets."

"What bothers me to the core of my being is that no one did anything," said Lev-Ary Goldstein. She explained that one doesn't need training to help and that everyone needs to be ready to help other people regardless of faith or skin color, and regardless of the scenario.

Goldstein denounced attempts to politicize the incident and cast blame on the Montreal mayor — Even though the attack wasn't in their district.

Initial reports on social media portrayed the victim as a Holocaust survivor, which Goldstein says was incorrect.

"We are now learning that the victim might not be a Holocaust survivor. We apologize for the error," wrote the NGO StopAntisemitism. 

Goldstein said in response to the viral false information that "For me, it is very frustrating to see something like that..it doesn't do anybody any type of service." He said that embellishment could be used by malicious actors to discredit the importance of the actual antisemitic incident.



Tags canada Anti-Zionism Montreal Quebec
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
2

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
3

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

Lavrov claims Zelensky has Jewish blood 'just like Hitler'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by