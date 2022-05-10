The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah process from Russia 'postponed', thousands waiting to immigrate - exclusive

The Post revealed two weeks ago that about 1,800 of the Russian Jews who immigrated to Israel over the last two months since the war began have returned to Russia.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 10, 2022 16:54
REFUGEES FROM Ukraine and Russia board their aliyah flight at Chisinau Airport. (photo credit: BRIAN SCHRAUGER)
REFUGEES FROM Ukraine and Russia board their aliyah flight at Chisinau Airport.
(photo credit: BRIAN SCHRAUGER)

About 4,000 Russian Jews, eligible to become Israeli citizens according to The Law of Return, cannot make aliyah at the moment – for different reasons.

At an internal discussion participated in by senior officials of the Jewish Agency, it was said that 900 Russian Jews wouldn't be able to get on a plane in the near future since they have no place to stay in Israel. As revealed by The Jerusalem Post, Aliyah and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata has decided to deny Russian olim the service of government-funded hotels – while the new immigrants from Ukraine are still able to receive this benefit.

A representative also informed the participants that the express "Go-No-Go" process for aliyah has been postponed because "Nativ received 3,000 unanswered inquiries," that it cannot process at the moment since it doesn't have enough personnel in Russia.

The Post revealed two weeks ago that about 1,800 of the Russian Jews who immigrated to Israel over the last two months since the war began have returned to Russia with their new Israeli passports. Tamano-Shata learned the extent of the abandonment, with an official in her ministry saying that she “was shocked by the abandonment data,” and citing it as the antithesis of Israel’s generosity toward the Russian olim.

The official noted that 5,600 Russian beneficiaries of the Law of Return immigrated to Israel over the past two months as part of Operation: Returning Home. They traveled on flights funded by the Israeli government, received an envelope with cash upon landing, and then took a taxi to a hotel, all fully subsidized by the Israeli taxpayer. Because of these numbers, Tamano-Shata has decided to cancel the offer of a free stay at a government-funded hotel for immigrants from Russia – as opposed to Ukrainian immigrants.

Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) meeting a Holocaust survivor immigrating to Israel from Ukraine. (credit: ALIYAH AND INTEGRATION MINISTRY) Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) meeting a Holocaust survivor immigrating to Israel from Ukraine. (credit: ALIYAH AND INTEGRATION MINISTRY)

The Jewish Agency responded to The Post's request, saying that it "handles the immigration of anyone who receives a permit to immigrate to Israel by the competent authorities in the country as quickly as possible, including those who receive a permit to immigrate through the 'green route.' The Jewish Agency is preparing to fly immigrants from Russia to Israel in accordance with the needs of each family and is working to increase the number of flights according to the number of immigrants."

Neta Briskin-Peleg, Director of Nativ in the Prime Minister's Office, approved of the significant delay in Russian aliyah: "The aliyah process is postponed because the hotels have been canceled and the Jewish Agency flights are not yet available. We are continuing to take care of those who have applied before the delay; about 1,500 households remain for our inspection."

A senior official in the agency responded to the postponing of the express aliyah process from Russia, saying that "delaying the process may create tension," in the Russian Jewish community.



