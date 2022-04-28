Some 1,800 – around 30% - of the Russian Jews who immigrated to Israel in the last two months since the invasion of Ukraine began have returned to Russia with their new Israeli passports, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

A special inquiry by the Post reveals that during the last week, Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, learned the extent of the abandonment. This week, the 15,000th immigrant landed in Israel as part of the operation and senior officials in the Ministry say that Temano-Shata "was shocked by the abandonment data," and said that this completely contradicts the thesis behind the mitigating approach taken towards Russian Jews.

About 5,600 beneficiaries of the Law of Return from Russia immigrated to Israel in the past two months as part of “Operation Returning Home”. They traveled on flights funded by the Israeli government, received an envelope with cash after landing and then took a taxi paid for by the Aliyah and Integration Ministry to a hotel - which was also fully subsidized by the Israeli taxpayer's money.

In the same hotel, where many of them stayed for about a month, they received three hot meals a day and a variety of services that came directly to them - such as representatives of banks and social and medical services. These are privileges that ordinary immigrants are not entitled to at all. These olim from Russia were compared to refugees from the bombed-out Ukraine and perceived also as refugees

"The information we received was that Russian Jews feel that the Iron Curtain is expected to go down again, so we decided to allow them these special benefits," said a senior official in the Aliyah and Integration Ministry. "But when a third of those immigrants take advantage of the kindness of the State of Israel and then leave in order to continue living in Russia, this is a serious problem." Tamano-Shata has decided to completely stop the accommodation of Russian immigrants in government-funded hotels from the beginning of next week. At the same time, she ordered the establishment of a special committee that would allow special cases such as pensioners, Holocaust survivors or sick people to stay in these hotels.

The Ministry rented more than 40 hotels for immigrants from Ukraine even before the first shot was fired. Even though it wasn’t decided by the government, it was decided to also allow immigrants from Russia - who are not refugees in view of the fact that life there is conducted almost as usual - to also stay in the hotels in question. "It should be understood that some of the immigrants from Ukraine come only with the clothes on their backs, while the immigrants from Russia are not in the same situation," the source in the ministry added. "The very fact that many of them returned to Russia after arriving here illustrates how much they are not refugees at all."

Senior officials at the national institutions explain that there is a serious problem with immigration from Russia due to two reasons: The first is that many immigrants have nowhere to live in Israel now that the hotels aren’t available for them when they arrive. The second reason is that there are no regular flights to Israel. Since the Russian company Aeroflot stopped flying to Israel, the only company that operates flights on this route is El Al. The price of an El Al flight ticket from Moscow to Israel can reach a thousand dollars, four times the price before the war. In addition, it is almost impossible to find a seat on those flights. Therefore, the ministry decided to promote the integration of Israir airline to the Moscow-Tel Aviv route so that there would be more flights for future immigrants.

Sources in the national institutions reveal that there are about 3,000 returnees and immigrants with visas waiting to arrive in Israel from Russia and that there is a "crazy bottleneck" in the ability to immigrate to Israel from Russia. Of those waiting, there are about 1,100 who received an aliyah visa and about 1,900 who received an initial permit to come to Israel and carry out the process in Israel. Here in Israel, their eligibility will be checked and then it will be decided whether to keep them in Israel or return them to Russia.

The phenomenon of using the amendment to the Law of Return for the purpose of obtaining an Israeli passport by beneficiaries from Russia and Ukraine was first revealed in a Makor Rishon article written by this journalist in 2019. A significant change in the issue occurred following the Passports Law enacted in 2017 by MK Oded Forer, currently the Agriculture Minister, of the Yisrael Beiteinu party. Under the new law promoted by Forer, new immigrants received passports within three months, instead of waiting a year. In fact, even the three months were able to be circumvented by signing a form in which the immigrants declare that they agreed to lose their right to citizenship during this period, without penalties.

Those eligible for the Law of Return in Russia and the former Soviet Union countries have realized the potential and many commercial companies have been established to provide them with the service. Advertisements on Russian-speaking sites, and even billboards throughout Russia, offered "Israeli citizenship within two days." Another advertisement promised "an Israeli passport in just three days in Israel."

In 2020, Kalman Liebskind published very disturbing data in Maariv: In 2018, 17,879 Jews immigrated from the former Soviet Union states. 7,139 of them, about 40%, were not in Israel at the time of the article was published. In 2019, 22,683 people immigrated to Israel from these countries. 9,419 of them, about 41%, left within a short time. "4,301 of them came here, took their new passport, stayed here less than a month, and disappeared," Liebskind wrote.

The Ministry has not yet determined the reason for the immediate departure of these new immigrants or found a way to deal with the problematic phenomenon, but they are aware of it and are working to change the situation. Did the immigrants plan to come here and leave immediately? Has the State of Israel failed to absorb them and therefore the rate of abandonment is high?

It should be noted that in the first month of the operation, there was a great deal of disorder in some of the hotels and only in the last month did the situation begin to stabilize: IDF teachers were stationed in the hotels and so were representatives of a variety of other bodies. In addition, Col. Golan Wach, who serves as the commander of the national rescue unit, has been appointed project manager on behalf of Tamano-Shata in managing the hotel system throughout the country.

Either way, it's hard to ignore the feeling that over the years many returnees in the Law of Return are taking advantage of the goodwill of the state of Israel.