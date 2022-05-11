The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Brooklyn Dem rapper running for office says antisemitic attacks are 'not a real threat'

New York Jewish leaders were quick to slam the tweet from Noah Weston, also known as Soul Khan, a Democratic Socialist known for his anti-cop rhetoric.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: MAY 11, 2022 00:28

Updated: MAY 11, 2022 00:36
A sign warns people of measles symptoms in the Orthodox Jewish community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 2019. (photo credit: SPENCER PLATT/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
A sign warns people of measles symptoms in the Orthodox Jewish community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 2019.
(photo credit: SPENCER PLATT/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)

NEW YORK – A Jewish rapper turned Democratic candidate running for office in Brooklyn sparked outrage on social media Tuesday when he alluded that the rise of antisemitic assaults on religious Jews is not a real threat. 

"[I]'m sorry but the real threat to [A]merican [J]ews is not someone getting their hat knocked off by a teenager," Noah Weston, known as the rapper Soul Khan, wrote on Twitter to his 23.7K followers. "[I]t's the [C]hristian [R]ight emboldened by their successes against abortion and LGBT rights and the actual [N]azis among and alongside them."

New York Jewish leaders were quick to slam the Democratic socialist's tweet. 

Mordechai Lightstone, Chabad social media director, fired back with a link to an article headlined "64-year-old Brooklyn rabbi hit in head with brick." Lightstone added: "I didn't know we could only have one thing to be afraid of at a time. (Also, hat knocked off? Try brick in the face)." 

Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Eric Adams reacts as he speaks after being declared victor at his election night party in Brooklyn, New York, US November 2, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY) Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Eric Adams reacts as he speaks after being declared victor at his election night party in Brooklyn, New York, US November 2, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

Joel Petlin, superintendent of the Kiryas Joel school district, replied: "Someone who makes light of Antisemitic violence against visibly Orthodox Jews, in order to highlight issues that they find more important, says everything people need to know about someone's fitness for elected office." 

Weston's claim comes as antisemitic hate crimes are surging in New York, an Anti Defamation League (ADL) poll released last month shows. 

The ADL reports there were 51 incidents of antisemitic assaults in New York last year, representing a 325% increase over the year before.

Weston, who is outspoken about anti-cop rhetoric, announced in February that he’s running for Democratic district leader of Assembly District 46 in Brooklyn in response to the "indifference and broken promises" of President Biden and the "callousness and cruelty" of New York City Mayor Eric Adams so that he can "transform" what he perceives as failures of the Democratic Party "from the ground up," US media reported

In a tweet last month, Weston said that "the greatest threats in this city are Eric Adams and the NYPD."  

He's also expressed opposition to Israel online

"What's good for Israel isn't the same as what's good for Jews everywhere," Weston wrote on Twitter in 2015. 

More recently, he penned a 2020 tweet saying "'Israel has the right to exist' is the AIPAC version of 'all lives matter' used to deflect the clear, urgent demand for Palestinian equality." 

Weston did not respond to The Jerusalem Post's immediate request for comment. 



Tags diaspora antisemitism US politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

3 dead, 4 injured in ax murder terror attack in Elad, Israel

Israeli Security and rescue personnel work at the scene following an incident in Elad, in central Israel, May 5, 2022.
5

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by