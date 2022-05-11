The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Senate majority leader to push for $360 million for nonprofit security

The money can be used for security measures such as fences, cameras, more secure doors and hiring of personnel.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: MAY 11, 2022 20:15
The attack on a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, will be on the minds of congregants across the country this Saturday as they gather for services. (photo credit: DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES)
The attack on a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, will be on the minds of congregants across the country this Saturday as they gather for services.
(photo credit: DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that he will keep pushing to increase the funding of the Nonprofit Security Grants Program to $360 million annually.

The NSGP has been a major agenda item for many Jewish organizations. Since the terrorist attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, Jewish organizations have urged Congress to double its budget. The program permits houses of worship and other threatened nonprofits to apply for grants of up to $150,000 each.

The money can be used for security measures such as fences, cameras, more secure doors and hiring of personnel. The bill would establish a dedicated NSGP office at the Department of Homeland Security, provide support mechanisms to eligible nonprofit organizations, and simplify and streamline the application process. It would also increase congressional oversight of the program.

“We must make sure we do everything in our power to fight antisemitism here at home,” Schumer said in a video message to the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) conference. “That's why I'm working alongside JFNA to secure resources for religious institutions to protect themselves.”

He said that recently, he joined with Jewish leaders, Christian leaders, Muslim, and Sikh leaders to call for more funding for the nonprofit security grant program, “which helps synagogues, shuls, JCCs, and other Jewish institutions to invest in their physical security.”

“I worked hard to get the program started,” he continued. “And last year I was able to double the allocation for the NSGP from 90 million to 180 million. And the most recent omnibus appropriation that passed a few weeks ago, brought the number up to 250 million. And I'm equally proud that the president's budget just came out and [included] my call for 360 million for the NSGP next fiscal year.

Together we will continue to push for that 360 million. We all know how greatly this funding is needed with antisemitism, unfortunately, on the rise today.”

He went on to say that places of worship should be places of sanctuary and safety. “When antisemitism strikes, I feel it's my duty to respond,” said Schumer.

“So I'll keep fighting to increase the allocation for this important program, which I developed [with JFNA]. We have to make sure that every synagogue, every shul, every Jewish institution is safe. I am the first Jewish Senate majority leader, and I'm the highest ranking Jewish elected official ever in America. And I will always take seriously my responsibility to the community to fight antisemitism.”

ALSO ON TUESDAY, Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, sent a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee requesting that the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) “be adequately funded to meet the needs of at-risk organizations this fiscal year.”

He noted that the funding provided by the program helped institutions install security measures such as surveillance cameras, which allowed law enforcement to better respond to a developing situation.

These examples “illustrate the critical security upgrades being provided to meet the persistent threat of lethal violence and acts of terror against faith- and community-based institutions in the United States, which have been threatened, burned, bombed, and hit with gunfire,” he wrote.

 “For these reasons, I respectfully encourage you to appropriately fund the NSGP, so our nation can do all that it can to protect at-risk faith- and community-based nonprofits from increasing extremist and hate-motivated threats,” wrote Portman.



Tags Judaism diaspora usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

3 dead, 4 injured in ax murder terror attack in Elad, Israel

Israeli Security and rescue personnel work at the scene following an incident in Elad, in central Israel, May 5, 2022.
5

Putin apologizes to Bennett for Lavrov’s Hitler comments

RIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Sochi, last October.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by