Attempted stabbing attack thwarted in Jerusalem's Old City

An attempted stabbing attack was thwarted near the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem on Wednesday afternoon, after a terrorist who attempted to stab a police officer was shot, according to initial reports.

فيديو| مصادر صحفية: "الاحتلال يطلق النار صوب شاب بزعم محاولته تنفيذ عــمــــلـــية طــعـــن عند باب القطانين داخل البلدة القديمة في القدس".#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/eK3ByjikVZ — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) May 11, 2022

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

According to police, a suspect arrived at the Cotton Merchants' Gate of the Temple Mount and ran at soldiers while shouting "Allahu Akbar." Police officers responded with fire and neutralized the suspect. No Israeli forces were injured.

Police officers entered the Temple Mount shortly after the attempted attack.

قوات الاحتلال تلاحق عدداً من الشبان في المسجد الأقصى تزامناً مع إغلاق أبوابه ومحاصرة المصلين داخله pic.twitter.com/ZvL9DnF30L — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) May 11, 2022

The attempted terrorist attack comes just days after a stabbing attack injured a Border Police officer at the Damascus Gate of the Old City and an attempted terrorist attack in Tekoa was thwarted by a resident who shot a Palestinian armed with a knife who was trying to jump over the fence of his home.

Cotton Merchant's Market in the Old City of Jerusalem (credit: RANBAR/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The attempted attack also comes just hours after Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed during armed clashes between Palestinians and IDF troops in Jenin. Abu Akleh was a resident of the Beit Hanina neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

A protest march was carried out by Arab residents of east Jerusalem near Abu Akleh's home on Wednesday afternoon. Israeli security forces were present at the scene of the march.

This is a developing story.