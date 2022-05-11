The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Attempted stabbing attack thwarted in Jerusalem's Old City

The attack comes just hours after an Al-Jazeera correspondent was shot and killed amid clashes in Jenin.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 11, 2022 18:16

Updated: MAY 11, 2022 18:49
Israeli security forces at the scene of a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, on May 31, 2019. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli security forces at the scene of a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, on May 31, 2019.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

An attempted stabbing attack was thwarted near the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem on Wednesday afternoon, after a terrorist who attempted to stab a police officer was shot, according to initial reports.

According to police, a suspect arrived at the Cotton Merchants' Gate of the Temple Mount and ran at soldiers while shouting "Allahu Akbar." Police officers responded with fire and neutralized the suspect. No Israeli forces were injured.

Police officers entered the Temple Mount shortly after the attempted attack.

The attempted terrorist attack comes just days after a stabbing attack injured a Border Police officer at the Damascus Gate of the Old City and an attempted terrorist attack in Tekoa was thwarted by a resident who shot a Palestinian armed with a knife who was trying to jump over the fence of his home.

Cotton Merchant's Market in the Old City of Jerusalem (credit: RANBAR/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) Cotton Merchant's Market in the Old City of Jerusalem (credit: RANBAR/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The attempted attack also comes just hours after Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed during armed clashes between Palestinians and IDF troops in Jenin. Abu Akleh was a resident of the Beit Hanina neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

A protest march was carried out by Arab residents of east Jerusalem near Abu Akleh's home on Wednesday afternoon. Israeli security forces were present at the scene of the march.

This is a developing story.



Tags Jerusalem old city jerusalem stabbing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

3 dead, 4 injured in ax murder terror attack in Elad, Israel

Israeli Security and rescue personnel work at the scene following an incident in Elad, in central Israel, May 5, 2022.
5

Putin apologizes to Bennett for Lavrov’s Hitler comments

RIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Sochi, last October.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by