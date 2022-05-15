The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jewish Organizations react to Buffalo shooting, share condolences

An 18-year-old gunman killed 10 people in a racially-motivated shooting spree at a supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: MAY 15, 2022 19:50

Updated: MAY 15, 2022 19:57
A man is detained following a mass shooting in the parking lot of TOPS supermarket, in a still image from a social media video in Buffalo. (photo credit: Courtesy of BigDawg/ via REUTERS)
A man is detained following a mass shooting in the parking lot of TOPS supermarket, in a still image from a social media video in Buffalo.
(photo credit: Courtesy of BigDawg/ via REUTERS)

WASHINGTON – Jewish organizations across the United States condemned Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, New York, and issued statements of solidarity. An 18-year-old white gunman shot 10 people to death and wounded three on Saturday at a grocery store in a black neighborhood of upstate New York, before surrendering after what authorities called an act of “racially motivated violent extremism.”

Authorities said the suspect was armed with an assault-style rifle and appeared to have acted alone. They say he drove to Buffalo from his home several hours away to launch the afternoon attack that he broadcast in real time on social media platform Twitch, a live video service owned by Amazon.com. Eleven of the 13 people struck by gunfire were black, officials said. The two others were white. The racial breakdown of the dead was not made clear.

A 180-page manifesto circulating online on Saturday, believed to have been authored by Gendron, outlined “The Great Replacement Theory” – a racist and antisemitic conspiracy theory that white people are being replaced by minorities in the United States and other countries.

The Jewish Federations of North America issued a statement, saying that the organization is “horrified at the news of the racially motivated shooting in Buffalo and reports of the gunman’s racist and antisemitic ‘manifesto.’”

“We must all stand together to defeat the vile hatred of racism,” JFNA said. “Our hearts are with the victims and their families, and we mourn with the Buffalo community.”

Mourners embrace each other, while attending a vigil for victims of the shooting at a TOPS supermarket in Buffalo, New York, US. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID) Mourners embrace each other, while attending a vigil for victims of the shooting at a TOPS supermarket in Buffalo, New York, US. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

Agudath Israel of North America expressed grief and said that the shooting was horrific and racially motivated. “Our condolences to the victims’ families, and our prayers for those injured,” the statement said.

“The shooter, a self-proclaimed white supremacist and antisemite, killed 10 and injured three more – almost all of whom were black – in a deadly massacre,” Agudath Israel said. “In a 180-page hate-filled racist and antisemitic manifesto, the shooter labeled his forthcoming attack as ‘terrorism.’

“We agree, and we call upon the full force of the judicial system to punish the shooter to the extent the law allows,” the organization added. “We stand in solidarity with the black community which suffered the deeply painful blow of yesterday’s shooting. In our grief for their loss, we must all renew our efforts to combat racism and hate.”

The American Jewish Committee said the organization was horrified by the mass shooting. “Our hearts are with the victims and their families. We must continue to fight back against violent extremism.”

B’nai B’rith International stated that the organization was “discouraged and sickened” by “yet more gun violence.”

“A mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo has claimed at least 10 lives. Why is gun violence a normal part of our lives? Sensible gun reform now! We pray for the families,” the organization tweeted.

US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt echoed a message from President Joe Biden, saying on Twitter, “As the president said, “we grieve for the families of 10 people whose lives were senselessly taken and everyone who is suffering the... wounds of this horrific shooting.... [W]hite nationalist ideology is antithetical to everything we stand for in America. Hate must have no safe harbor.”

The Anti-Defamation League posted a lengthy statement, saying that the manifesto’s language “closely echoes the themes of previous rants posted by white supremacist shooters.”

“[It] refers repeatedly to the virulently racist and antisemitic Great Replacement conspiracy theory, which argues that Jews are responsible for non-white immigration into the United States, and that non-white immigrants will eventually replace (and lead to the extinction of) the white race,” ADL said.

The organization went on to say that the manifesto “closely parallels – and in some cases duplicates – language from New Zealand mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant’s 2019 manifesto. Gendron also mimicked Tarrant by writing racist messages on his firearm.”

“Gendron appears to have been radicalized in the last two years, with a focus on white supremacist rhetoric and lone-wolf style attacks,” the ADL said. “He is also virulently antisemitic; the manifesto advocates for a war between Jews and non-Jews.”

Reuters contributed to this report



